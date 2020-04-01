Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Professional Survey Report -6, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Wireless Power Transmission Market (by range (near field and far field), type (microwave power transmission, inductive coupling power transmission and resonance), end-user (consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, industrial)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Wireless Power Transmission. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Wireless Power Transmission cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Wireless Power Transmission growth factors.

The forecast Wireless Power Transmission Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Wireless Power Transmission on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global wireless power transmission market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024

Wireless power transmission mainly uses three main systems such as microwaves, solar cells, and resonance. Wireless power transmission is transmission of electrical energy from a power source to electrical load without man made conductors. Microwaves are used in an electrical device to transmit electromagnetic radiation from a source to a receiver. A wireless data transmission eliminates the need of wires. With the increase in wireless data application, the need of wireless energy transfer technology has increased. Moreover, wireless power transmission technique can be used to charge the gadgets like mobile phone, laptop battery, iPod, propeller clock, etc. In addition, this sort of charging offers a lower risk of electrical shock. Wireless power transfer not only reduces the risk of shock but also stops to plug frequently into the sockets. The concept of near field vs. far-field radiation is relevant to Wireless Power Transmission. Wireless power transmission are used in military applications, such as robots, wireless charging technology to help soldiers, and sensors used in submarines.

Increasing need for battery powered equipment and effective charging systems are the factors driving the growth of the wireless power transmission market. Moreover, emerging need for new wireless power transmission applications such as solar-power satellites are likely to boost the global market growth. However, interference of microwaves with current communication systems and rising prices of wireless power technology is hampering the growth of the wireless power transmission system during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising efficiency of power transmission is projected to create favorable market conditions in the upcoming period. For instance, Samsung Galaxy that carry wireless charging capabilities are Google Nexus and Motorola Droid. The adoption in a range of smartphones in the inductive wireless power transmission market is anticipated to hoist smartphones as a larger receiver application. On the other hand, automobile manufacturers including Honda, Nissan, and Toyota Motors are focusing more on electrically charged vehicles to create greater opportunities over the years to come. Among the geographies, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the wireless power transmission and it is considered as the hub for consumer electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices. Mexico is emerging as a new manufacturing hub due to low manufacturing cost and rising demand for in North American regions such as the U.S. and Canada.

The report on global wireless power transmission market covers segments such as, range, type and end-user industries. On the basis of range the global wireless power transmission market is categorized into near field and far field. On the basis of type the global wireless power transmission market is categorized into microwave power transmisson, inductive coupling power transmision and resonance. On the basis of end-user industries the global wireless power transmission market is categorized into consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, industrial and others(drones,solar power satellite).

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global wireless power transmission market such as, Philips, Powerby Proxi, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments, Inc., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Powermat Technologies, Ltd., WiTricity, Plugless Power and Salcomp PLC.

