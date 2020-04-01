HOME USED LUMINAIRES MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY TRENDS, GROWTH, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global market size of Home Used Luminaires in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Home Used Luminaires in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Home Used Luminaires market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Home Used Luminaires market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Home Used Luminaires market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Home Used Luminaires include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Home Used Luminaires include

NVC

Philips

Opple

FSL

Leedarson Luminaire

PAK

Topstar

Osram

Liaoyuan Lighting

TCP

Panasonnic

Huayi Lighting

Toshiba

TCL

Forest Lighting

Kingsun Optoelectronic

Feilo Acoustics

Hongyar Electrical

Midea

Yankon

NPU

Handson

GE Lighting

GY LED

Thorn

Market Size Split by Type

Traditional

LED

Market Size Split by Application

Living Room

Kitchen

Toilet

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Home Used Luminaires market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Home Used Luminaires market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Home Used Luminaires manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Used Luminaires Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Home Used Luminaires Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Traditional

1.4.3 LED

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Home Used Luminaires Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Living Room

1.5.3 Kitchen

1.5.4 Toilet

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Home Used Luminaires Market Size

2.1.1 Global Home Used Luminaires Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Home Used Luminaires Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Home Used Luminaires Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Home Used Luminaires Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Home Used Luminaires Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Home Used Luminaires Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Home Used Luminaires Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Home Used Luminaires Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Home Used Luminaires Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Home Used Luminaires Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Home Used Luminaires Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Home Used Luminaires Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Home Used Luminaires Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Home Used Luminaires Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Home Used Luminaires Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Home Used Luminaires Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Used Luminaires Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 NVC

11.1.1 NVC Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Home Used Luminaires

11.1.4 Home Used Luminaires Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Philips

11.2.1 Philips Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Home Used Luminaires

11.2.4 Home Used Luminaires Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Opple

11.3.1 Opple Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Home Used Luminaires

11.3.4 Home Used Luminaires Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 FSL

11.4.1 FSL Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Home Used Luminaires

11.4.4 Home Used Luminaires Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Leedarson Luminaire

11.5.1 Leedarson Luminaire Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Home Used Luminaires

11.5.4 Home Used Luminaires Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 PAK

11.6.1 PAK Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Home Used Luminaires

11.6.4 Home Used Luminaires Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Topstar

11.7.1 Topstar Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Home Used Luminaires

11.7.4 Home Used Luminaires Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Osram

11.8.1 Osram Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Home Used Luminaires

11.8.4 Home Used Luminaires Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Liaoyuan Lighting

11.9.1 Liaoyuan Lighting Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Home Used Luminaires

11.9.4 Home Used Luminaires Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 TCP

……Continued

