IDENTITY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Identity Management Software Market:

Executive Summary

the global Identity Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Identity Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

OneLogin

Okta

PortalGuard

Centrify

Duo Security

PeoplePlatform

Bitium

PracticeProtect

Meldium by LogMeln

Dashlane Business

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Small & Mid-sized Businesses

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Identity Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Identity Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Identity Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Identity Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Identity Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small & Mid-sized Businesses

1.5.3 Large Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Identity Management Software Market Size

2.2 Identity Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Identity Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Identity Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Identity Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Identity Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Identity Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Identity Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Identity Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Identity Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Identity Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Identity Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Identity Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 OneLogin

12.1.1 OneLogin Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Identity Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 OneLogin Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 OneLogin Recent Development

12.2 Okta

12.2.1 Okta Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Identity Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Okta Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Okta Recent Development

12.3 PortalGuard

12.3.1 PortalGuard Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Identity Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 PortalGuard Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 PortalGuard Recent Development

12.4 Centrify

12.4.1 Centrify Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Identity Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 Centrify Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Centrify Recent Development

12.5 Duo Security

12.5.1 Duo Security Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Identity Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 Duo Security Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Duo Security Recent Development

12.6 PeoplePlatform

12.6.1 PeoplePlatform Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Identity Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 PeoplePlatform Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 PeoplePlatform Recent Development

12.7 Bitium

12.7.1 Bitium Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Identity Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 Bitium Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Bitium Recent Development

12.8 PracticeProtect

12.8.1 PracticeProtect Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Identity Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 PracticeProtect Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 PracticeProtect Recent Development

12.9 Meldium by LogMeln

12.9.1 Meldium by LogMeln Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Identity Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 Meldium by LogMeln Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Meldium by LogMeln Recent Development

12.10 Dashlane Business

12.10.1 Dashlane Business Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Identity Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 Dashlane Business Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Dashlane Business Recent Development

Continuous…

