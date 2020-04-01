IDENTITY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025
Identity Management Software Market:
Executive Summary
the global Identity Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Identity Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- OneLogin
- Okta
- PortalGuard
- Centrify
- Duo Security
- PeoplePlatform
- Bitium
- PracticeProtect
- Meldium by LogMeln
- Dashlane Business
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Cloud-based
- On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
- Small & Mid-sized Businesses
- Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Identity Management Software are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Identity Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Identity Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small & Mid-sized Businesses
1.5.3 Large Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Identity Management Software Market Size
2.2 Identity Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Identity Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Identity Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Identity Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Identity Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Identity Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Identity Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Identity Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Identity Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Identity Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Identity Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Identity Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 OneLogin
12.1.1 OneLogin Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Identity Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 OneLogin Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 OneLogin Recent Development
12.2 Okta
12.2.1 Okta Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Identity Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Okta Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Okta Recent Development
12.3 PortalGuard
12.3.1 PortalGuard Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Identity Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 PortalGuard Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 PortalGuard Recent Development
12.4 Centrify
12.4.1 Centrify Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Identity Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 Centrify Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Centrify Recent Development
12.5 Duo Security
12.5.1 Duo Security Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Identity Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Duo Security Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Duo Security Recent Development
12.6 PeoplePlatform
12.6.1 PeoplePlatform Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Identity Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 PeoplePlatform Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 PeoplePlatform Recent Development
12.7 Bitium
12.7.1 Bitium Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Identity Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Bitium Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Bitium Recent Development
12.8 PracticeProtect
12.8.1 PracticeProtect Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Identity Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 PracticeProtect Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 PracticeProtect Recent Development
12.9 Meldium by LogMeln
12.9.1 Meldium by LogMeln Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Identity Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 Meldium by LogMeln Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Meldium by LogMeln Recent Development
12.10 Dashlane Business
12.10.1 Dashlane Business Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Identity Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Dashlane Business Revenue in Identity Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Dashlane Business Recent Development
Continuous…
