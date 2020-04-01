In-Vehicle Networking Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global In-Vehicle Networking market status and forecast, categorizes the global In-Vehicle Networking market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

Vehicle-mounted network is a complex network structure connected by point-to-point connection between sensors, controls and actuators in early automobile interior.

More electronic systems are being utilized to provide better safety, comfort, and convenience in the automobiles which is the major driver for the in-vehicle networking market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED

ROBERT BOSCH

XILINX

STMICROELECTRONICS

ATMEL

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY

MELEXIS

ELMOS SEMICONDUSTOR

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

CAN

LIN

FlexRay

RF

Ethernet

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

