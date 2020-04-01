INDIRECT PROCUREMENT BPO MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Procure to pay (purchase to pay or P2P) is the process of obtaining and managing the raw materials needed for manufacturing a product or providing a service. It involves the transactional flow of data that is sent to a supplier as well as the data that surrounds the fulfillment of the actual order and payment for the product or service, the transfer of specified key procurement activities relating to sourcing and supplier management to a third party — perhaps to reduce overall costs or maybe to tighten the company’s focus on its core competencies. Procurement categorisation and vendor management of indirect materials and services (commonly referred to as Indirect procurement) are typically the most popular outsourced activity.

Indirect categories are all the goods and services that are bought by the company to enable its activity. This entails a wide scope, including marketing related services (media buying, agencies), IT related services (hardware, software), HR related services (recruitment agencies, training), facilities management and office services (Telecoms, furniture, cleaning, catering, printers), or utilities (gas, electricity, water)…etc.

In 2017, the global Indirect Procurement BPO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Indirect Procurement BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Indirect Procurement BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Accenture

GEP

Infosys

Capgemini

Genpact

TCS

Xchanging

WNS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Marketing Related Services

IT Related Services

HR Related Services

Facilities Management & Office Services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

CPG & Retail

BFSI Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Energy & Utilities

Hi-Tech & Telecom

Healthcare & Pharma

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Indirect Procurement BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Indirect Procurement BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Marketing Related Services

1.4.3 IT Related Services

1.4.4 HR Related Services

1.4.5 Facilities Management & Office Services

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 CPG & Retail

1.5.3 BFSI Sector

1.5.4 Manufacturing Sector

1.5.5 Energy & Utilities

1.5.6 Hi-Tech & Telecom

1.5.7 Healthcare & Pharma

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size

2.2 Indirect Procurement BPO Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Indirect Procurement BPO Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Indirect Procurement BPO Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Indirect Procurement BPO Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Accenture

12.2.1 Accenture Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

12.2.4 Accenture Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.3 GEP

12.3.1 GEP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

12.3.4 GEP Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 GEP Recent Development

12.4 Infosys

12.4.1 Infosys Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

12.4.4 Infosys Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Infosys Recent Development

12.5 Capgemini

12.5.1 Capgemini Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

12.5.4 Capgemini Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Capgemini Recent Development

12.6 Genpact

12.6.1 Genpact Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

12.6.4 Genpact Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Genpact Recent Development

12.7 TCS

12.7.1 TCS Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

12.7.4 TCS Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 TCS Recent Development

12.8 Xchanging

12.8.1 Xchanging Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

12.8.4 Xchanging Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Xchanging Recent Development

……Continued

