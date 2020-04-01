Innovative Report on Wheat Starch Market with Global Innovations, Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Forecast to 2024

“Market Scenario Of The Report:

Wheat starch is a powder produced by removing the proteins, including gluten, from wheat flour. Wheat starch is used as a thickening agent and stabilizer in gravies and processed foods. It is also used as an ingredient in food sweeteners, such as glucose syrup, malotdextrins and dextrose.

Currently, there are many wheat starch producing companies in the world. The main players are Manildra, Tereos, Roquette, Cargill, MGP Ingredients and ADM. The global sales of wheat starch will increase to 1690 K MT in 2018 from 1406 K MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.75%.

In consumption market, Europe is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, it occupied 50.03% of the global consumption volume in total.

Wheat starch has two grades, which include industrial grade and food grade. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With advantages of wheat starch, the downstream application industries will need more wheat starch products. So, wheat starch has a huge market potential in the future.

Key Players in Wheat Starch Market: Manildra, Tereos, Roquette, Cargill, MGP Ingredients, ADM, J?ckering-Group, Crespel & Deiters, Sedamyl, Kroener Staerke, Molinos Juan Semino, Shandong Qufeng, Anhui Ruifuxiang, Zhangjiagang Hengfeng

Major Types of Wheat Starch covered are: Industrial Grade, Food Grade,

Most widely used downstream fields of Wheat Starch Market covered in this report are : Papermaking Application, Textile Application, Petroleum Application, Food Application, Others

