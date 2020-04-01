Insightful Forecast on Expansion of Global Non-thermal Food Processing Market During 2018-2026

Global Non-thermal Food Processing Market: Overview

The expansion of the non-thermal processed food product line is one of the key factors witnessed in the global non-thermal food processed market owing to growing consumption. The increasing population is likely to boost demand for more food products, these are another attributes augmenting growth of the global non-thermal food processing market during the course of forecast period from 2018 to 2026. This will further increase the demand for more food processing technique such as non-thermal food processing which help in preventing growth of bacteria in food products. These are another trend uplifting growth of this market in coming years.

On the flip side, the high cost associated with the non-thermal food processing technologies is expected to limit growth of the global non-thermal food processing market.

On the basis of function, microbial inactivation is likely to be one of the largest segment. As this is one of the widely known food processing technique across the globe for food preservation. Furthermore, irradiation is one of the majorly utilized and effective technology for microbial inactivation.

The research report offers complete overview of the global non-thermal food processing market along with the segmental and regional analysis is also included. The report also provides changing competitive landscape of the global non-thermal food processing market.

Global Non-thermal Food Processing Market: Trends and Opportunities

The increasing demand to improve the shelf life of the product due to growing consumption of package food is one of the key factor stimulating growth of the non-thermal food processing market in foreseeable future. In addition, growing demand for packaged food is expected to drive growth of the global non-thermal food processing market. Moreover, the non-thermal processing technologies are majorly utilized to increase the product shelf life and to improve the appearance owing to busy lifestyle of the population. These are some of the factors propelling growth of this market in upcoming years.

The non-thermal food processing technologies are mainly utilized by various food industries in order to inactive the presence of microbial cell and preserve the quality of the food. These are some of the factors bolstering growth of the global non-thermal food processing market.

Global Non-thermal Food Processing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global non-thermal food processing market due to rising demand to extend the shelf life of food products. The demand for refrigerated, extended, safe and favorable food preservation market to propagate growth of North America’s market for non-thermal food processing. In addition, food safety authorities have approved various non-thermal technologies for food processing owing to their proficiency and less their less impact on the textual and nutritional quality of the products.

Global Non-thermal Food Processing Market: Companies Mentioned

The global non thermal food processing market is likely to demonstrate fragmented structure of this market owing to presence of large and small player in the regional and international market. Some of the companies operating in the global non-thermal food processing market are Nordion (Canada), Bühler (Switzerland), Bosch (Germany), and Emerson (US). The players are majorly focused towards strategic partnership, mergers and acquisitions, agreement, new product launch and product portfolio in order to expand their geographical outreach.

