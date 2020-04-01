IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the global IoT Telecom Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global IoT Telecom Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

IoT telecom services provide enhanced connectivity solutions to numerous smart devices, using smart IoT sensors to connect them over a network so that they can communicate.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

AT&T

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

ERICSSON

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

AERIS

CHINA MOBILE

VODAFONE GROUP

T-MOBILE USA

SPRINT

SWISSCOM

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cellular

LPWAN

NB-IoT

RF-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial Production, Automation

Vehicle On-Board Information System

Transportation, Logistics Tracking, And Traffic Management

Energy, Utilities

Intelligent Medical Care

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of IoT Telecom Services

1.1 IoT Telecom Services Market Overview

1.1.1 IoT Telecom Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 IoT Telecom Services Market by Type

1.4 IoT Telecom Services Market by End Users/Application

2 Global IoT Telecom Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 IoT Telecom Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 AT&T

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 ERICSSON

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 AERIS

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 CHINA MOBILE

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 VODAFONE GROUP

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 T-MOBILE USA

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 SPRINT

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 SWISSCOM

4 Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of IoT Telecom Services in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of IoT Telecom Services

5 United States IoT Telecom Services Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe IoT Telecom Services Development Status and Outlook

7 China IoT Telecom Services Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan IoT Telecom Services Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia IoT Telecom Services Development Status and Outlook

10 India IoT Telecom Services Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 IoT Telecom Services Market Dynamics

12.1 IoT Telecom Services Market Opportunities

12.2 IoT Telecom Services Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 IoT Telecom Services Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 IoT Telecom Services Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued….

