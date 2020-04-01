IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global IoT Telecom Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global IoT Telecom Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
IoT telecom services provide enhanced connectivity solutions to numerous smart devices, using smart IoT sensors to connect them over a network so that they can communicate.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
AT&T
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES
ERICSSON
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
AERIS
CHINA MOBILE
VODAFONE GROUP
T-MOBILE USA
SPRINT
SWISSCOM
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cellular
LPWAN
NB-IoT
RF-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial Production, Automation
Vehicle On-Board Information System
Transportation, Logistics Tracking, And Traffic Management
Energy, Utilities
Intelligent Medical Care
Other
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of IoT Telecom Services
1.1 IoT Telecom Services Market Overview
1.1.1 IoT Telecom Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 IoT Telecom Services Market by Type
1.4 IoT Telecom Services Market by End Users/Application
2 Global IoT Telecom Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 IoT Telecom Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 AT&T
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 ERICSSON
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 AERIS
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 CHINA MOBILE
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 VODAFONE GROUP
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 T-MOBILE USA
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 SPRINT
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 IoT Telecom Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 SWISSCOM
4 Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of IoT Telecom Services in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of IoT Telecom Services
5 United States IoT Telecom Services Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe IoT Telecom Services Development Status and Outlook
7 China IoT Telecom Services Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan IoT Telecom Services Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia IoT Telecom Services Development Status and Outlook
10 India IoT Telecom Services Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 IoT Telecom Services Market Dynamics
12.1 IoT Telecom Services Market Opportunities
12.2 IoT Telecom Services Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 IoT Telecom Services Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 IoT Telecom Services Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued….
