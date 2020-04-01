IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market is Set to Boom in 2022

IP video surveillance and VSaaS market is expected to garner $61.3 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 18.8% during the period 2016-2022. North America is anticipated to account for the highest share of the overall market revenue during the forecast period (2016-2022). The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period and account for 25% share of the overall market revenue by 2022.

Based on application areas, the IP surveillance and VSaaS market is segmented into banking & financial sector, retail, healthcare, government & higher security, manufacturing & corporate, residential, entertainment & casino, and others. The government & higher security segment is expected to adopt IP surveillance system at the fastest pace during the analysis period and is anticipated to exhibit a prominent CAGR of 18.8% from 2016 to 2022. The growth would be supplemented by increasing usage of video security solutions at government organizations, public places, and others.

New product launch is one of the prominent strategies adopted by players in order to meet customer demands across various industries. Video management software solution providers consistently launched innovative video surveillance and video management software solutions with an improved user interface and advanced video management capabilities to outperform their competitors. For example, surveillance software technology of Genetec was designed to cater to the requirements of intelligence agencies. Moreover, companies have strengthened their distribution channels by partnering with leading distributors in home as well as foreign markets to gain competitive advantage. For instance, Axis Communication AB partnered with reputed distributors to strengthen its distribution network in emerging markets. Similarly, NBM distributors, a distribution partner of Mobotoix AG, enabled it to widen its distribution network in the U.K.

Key players profiled in this report include Avigilon Corporation, Axis Communication AB, D-Link Corporation, Genetec, March Networks, Milestone Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Mobotix AG, GeoVision Inc., and Arecont Vision.