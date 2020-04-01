Lab-on-a-chip and Microarrays (Biochip) Market Clinical Aspect 2019 to 2023

Global Lab-on-a-chip and Microarrays (Biochip) Market – Segmented by Product, Application, Technology, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023) A biochip is a collection of miniaturized test sites (microarrays) arranged on a solid substrate that permits many tests to be performed at the same time, to achieve higher throughput and speed. Typically, a biochip’s surface area is no larger than a fingernail. Like a computer chip, that can perform millions of mathematical operations in one-second, a biochip can perform thousands of biological reactions, such as decoding genes, in a few seconds.

The global lab-on-a-chip and microarrays (biochip) market is expected to register a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Major Players: ABBOTT LABORATORIES, AFFYMETRIX INC., AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, BECKMAN COULTER INC., BIOMERIEUX SA, BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC., LIFE TECHNOLOGIES CORP., PERKINELMER, GE HEALTHCARE, and ROCHE HOLDING AG, among others.

Increasing Applications of Biochips in Proteomics:

Biochips are being increasingly used in the area of biomedical and biotechnological research. With the advancement of technology in the medical field, there has been a rise in adoption of biochips in proteomics, such as in microarrays. The advantages of protein biochips include low sample consumption and its inclination towards miniaturization. For instance, protein microarrays can display multiple proteins simultaneously, and these characteristics translate into its ability to process thousands of samples parallelly. This characteristic of microarrays is important for proteome-wide analysis. Proteomics is being widely adopted for biomarker discovery and drug discovery. Moreover, the rise in demand for personalized medicine for diseases is contributing to the growth of the market. The other factors, such as increasing use of biochips in cancer treatment and diagnostics, demand for personalized medicine, and rapid technological advances in biochip technology are driving the lab-on-a-chip and microarrays (biochip) market.

Key Developments

June 2017: Biochips for wound healing – Complex biology and chip technology have been combined at the Vienna University of Technology. This enables customized, personalized medicine on the smallest spaces. For the first time, a chip for wound healing measurement was introduced publicly at an international expert audience in the exhibition Labvolution.

Availability of Alternative Technologies:

Microarrays (biochips) has been the technology of choice for large-scale studies of gene expression since their invention in the 1990s. Although microarray technology continues to advance, transcriptomics has expanded dramatically in the past few years, owing to the availability of new alternative technology, such as RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS).

