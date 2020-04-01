LOCATION-BASED SERVICES IN HEALTHCARE MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024
Summary
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Location-based Services in Healthcare Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Location-based Services in Healthcare Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Location-based Services in Healthcare Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
LBS is provided through location-enabled mobile devices. This software application uses real-time data to track the geographical location of the mobile user through geographic information system technology and the Internet.
The growth of the market is driven by several factors such as the increased deployment of RTLS tags inside hospitals and the improvement in Wi-Fi and wireless land area network (WLAN) infrastructure of hospitals
In 2018, the global Location-based Services in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Location-based Services in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location-based Services in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Airista
General Electric
Hpe
Zih
Awarepoint
Axcess International
Centrak
Cisco
Decawave
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3710665-global-location-based-services-in-healthcare-market-size
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Outdoor LBS
Indoor LBS
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Nursing Home
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Location-based Services in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Location-based Services in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3710665-global-location-based-services-in-healthcare-market-size
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Location-based Services in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Outdoor LBS
1.4.3 Indoor LBS
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Location-based Services in Healthcare Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospital
1.5.3 Nursing Home
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Location-based Services in Healthcare Market Size
2.2 Location-based Services in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Location-based Services in Healthcare Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Location-based Services in Healthcare Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Airista
12.1.1 Airista Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Location-based Services in Healthcare Introduction
12.1.4 Airista Revenue in Location-based Services in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Airista Recent Development
12.2 General Electric
12.2.1 General Electric Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Location-based Services in Healthcare Introduction
12.2.4 General Electric Revenue in Location-based Services in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.3 Hpe
12.3.1 Hpe Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Location-based Services in Healthcare Introduction
12.3.4 Hpe Revenue in Location-based Services in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Hpe Recent Development
12.4 Zih
12.4.1 Zih Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Location-based Services in Healthcare Introduction
12.4.4 Zih Revenue in Location-based Services in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Zih Recent Development
12.5 Awarepoint
12.5.1 Awarepoint Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Location-based Services in Healthcare Introduction
12.5.4 Awarepoint Revenue in Location-based Services in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Awarepoint Recent Development
12.6 Axcess International
12.6.1 Axcess International Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Location-based Services in Healthcare Introduction
12.6.4 Axcess International Revenue in Location-based Services in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Axcess International Recent Development
12.7 Centrak
12.7.1 Centrak Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Location-based Services in Healthcare Introduction
12.7.4 Centrak Revenue in Location-based Services in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Centrak Recent Development
12.8 Cisco
12.8.1 Cisco Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Location-based Services in Healthcare Introduction
12.8.4 Cisco Revenue in Location-based Services in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.9 Decawave
12.9.1 Decawave Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Location-based Services in Healthcare Introduction
12.9.4 Decawave Revenue in Location-based Services in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Decawave Recent Development
Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3710665
Continued….
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3710665-global-location-based-services-in-healthcare-market-size