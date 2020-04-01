LTE BASE STATION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global LTE base station market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales revenue of new LTE base station installations and their maintenance and deployment costs. The report provides revenue segmentation based on end-user type. The segments include residential and small office or home office (SOHO), enterprise, urban, and rural and remote. The report further provides revenue segmentation based on the type of base stations such as microcell and small cell. The small cell segment is further divided into four segments, namely femto, micro, metro, and pico cells. The report also provides revenue segmentation for three geographies, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, considering the main revenue generating countries in these geographies.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global LTE Base Station Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Ericsson
• Huawei Technologies
• Nokia
• ZTE
Other prominent vendors
• Airspan
• ATC IP
• Anvaya Networks
• ARGELA
• AT&T
• CCI
• China Mobile
• Cisco
• CommScope
• ip.access
• Juni Global
• KT
• NEC
• Qualcomm Technologies
• Samsung
• TEKTELIC Communications
• Telenor
• Telia Company
• Verizon
• Vodafone
Market driver
• Increasing demand for network capacity to access connected services
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High deployment costs
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Growth of complementary technologies such as SDN and NFV
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Market size and forecast
PART 07: LTE small cell market by product
Market size and forecast
PART 08: Market segmentationÂ by end-user
Market size and forecast
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
Market size and forecast
PART 10: Market drivers
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
PART 15: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Key vendor profiles
Continued…..
