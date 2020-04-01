LVAD Market | Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global LVAD Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database.

LVADs supplement the pumping of blood by weak hearts. Surgeons implant this mechanical device as a treatment option for severe heart conditions such as acute or chronic deterioration of cardiac functions and heart failure.

The key factors driving the growth of the LVAD market are increasing diabetic population, rising healthcare expenditure, ageing population and technological developments.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Abiomed

Berlin Heart

HeartWare International

Jarvik Heart

St. Jude Medical

Cardiac Assist

Evaheart

ReliantHeart

Sun Medical Technology Research

Sunshine Heart

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

BTT Therapy

BTD Therapy

Destination Therapy

BTR Therap

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global LVAD capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025);

Focuses on the key LVAD manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

