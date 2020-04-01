MACHINE TOOLS MARKET IN US – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the machine tools market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, sales, value and retrofit, replacement, spares, aftermarket, services market.

The report, Machine Tools Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Dalian Machine

• DMG MORI

• Haas Automation

• JTEKT

• Komatsu

Other prominent vendors

• Amada Machine Tools

• Fives

• Gleason

• Hardinge

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Makino

• Okuma

• Yamazaki Mazak

• TRUMPF

Market driver

• Increased demand for fabricated metal products

Market challenge

• Highly capital-intensive market

Market trend

• Cloud-based machine tools

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

• Market overview

• Metal cutting machine tools market in the US

• Metal forming machine tools market in the US

• Machine tools market in the US by other accessories

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users

• Market overview

• Machine tools market in the US by automotive industry

• Machine tools market in the US by aerospace industry

• Machine tools market in the US by metal fabrication

• Machine tools market in the US by other end-users

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key customer segments

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 10: Market trends

• Cloud-based machine tools

• Developments in controllers

• Increased use of non-ferrous material

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG)

• DMG MORI

• Haas Automation

• JTEKT

• Komatsu

Continued…..



