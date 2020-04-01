MACHINE TOOLS MARKET IN US – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the machine tools market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, sales, value and retrofit, replacement, spares, aftermarket, services market.
The report, Machine Tools Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Dalian Machine
• DMG MORI
• Haas Automation
• JTEKT
• Komatsu
Other prominent vendors
• Amada Machine Tools
• Fives
• Gleason
• Hardinge
• Mitsubishi Electric
• Makino
• Okuma
• Yamazaki Mazak
• TRUMPF
Market driver
• Increased demand for fabricated metal products
Market driver
Market challenge
• Highly capital-intensive market
Market challenge
Market trend
• Cloud-based machine tools
Market trend
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
• Market overview
• Metal cutting machine tools market in the US
• Metal forming machine tools market in the US
• Machine tools market in the US by other accessories
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users
• Market overview
• Machine tools market in the US by automotive industry
• Machine tools market in the US by aerospace industry
• Machine tools market in the US by metal fabrication
• Machine tools market in the US by other end-users
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 10: Market trends
• Cloud-based machine tools
• Developments in controllers
• Increased use of non-ferrous material
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG)
• DMG MORI
• Haas Automation
• JTEKT
• Komatsu
Continued…..
