Mammography Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast from 2019 to 2025
Mammography is a technique used for obtaining high resolution images of breast tissues.
Asia Pacific and Latin America are the two fastest growing regional segments, because of the higher mammary gland cancer prevalence and growing number of government campaigns to improve screening results.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Fujifilm
Hologic
Phillips Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Toshiba Medical Systems
Metaltronica
I.M.S.
GE Healthcare
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
Segment by Type
Analog Mammography
Digital Mammography
Computed Radiography
Digital Radiography
Breast Tomosynthesis
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Mammography capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025);
Focuses on the key Mammography manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
