Managed Container Services Market – Rising demand for third party service providers are anticipated to boost the growth

Companies have increasingly been undertaking digitization in order to remain relevant and competitive in fast moving services market. Digital transformation requires several changes in the processes and approaches for application solutions. The traditional way of online application execution comprises a separate process on the server of organization. Server needs to be loaded with all required services and operating systems to run the application.

Containerization allows programmers to run application as a virtual process, which provides flexibility in application development. Businesses are adopting new technologies in managed container services instead of monolithic system to improve the speed and scalability of container technology. Several companies are providing managed container as services for fast development and deployment of applications. Additionally, companies are offering a fully-managed OpenShift container platform which includes incident management, monitoring, patching, backup, performance reporting, and recovery of application data. In order to attain customer satisfaction, companies are offering service level agreement (SLA) with minimal downtime in services. Managed container services provide support for all new software/applications and end-to-end security in network. These services also supplement underlying infrastructure and platform with back up and security options. Managed container services comprise DevOps process services, which include leveraging containers that use common platform for deployment, development, and operations.

Rise in demand for monitoring and management of full-stack application and increasing popularity of managed third party service provider for containers are driving the growth of the managed container services market. These services provide a single platform which allows companies to deploy different applications across private, public, and hybrid environments. Furthermore, features such as platform independency, operational simplicity, smooth scalability, and resource optimization of managed container services are expected to propel the growth of the market in the near future. However, enterprises are facing compliance and security issues while adopting these services. At the security level, several solution providers offer customized services, which restrains the growth of the managed container services market. Container technology is easy to use and is a new concept for enterprises for application deployment; however, it poses critical information leakage threat to organizations, which is expected to hamper the growth of the managed container services market during the forecast period.

The global managed container services market can be segmented based on service type, enterprise size, and geography. Based on service type, the managed container services market can be categorized into security; monitoring & analytics; management & orchestration; and storage & networking. By enterprise size, the market can be bifurcated into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Large IT companies require managed container services to manage large number of application development and deployment, which is likely to boost the demand for these services in the near future.

Based on geography, the global managed container services market can be segmented into Middle East & Africa, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and North America. North America is expected to lead the global managed container services market in terms of revenue as companies based in the region are expected to adopt advanced container tools to simplify application deployment process. Popularity of third party service providers of managed container services has increased among enterprises in the region due to the benefits and cost-effectiveness associated with the services provided by them. Asia Pacific is expected to be a growing market for managed container services owing to rapid growth in the IT sector which paves the way for technological advancement in application development and deployment. In Asia Pacific, increasing number of software development companies and rising demand for third party service providers are anticipated to boost the growth of the managed container services market during the forecast period.