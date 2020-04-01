Marine Propulsion Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Marine Propulsion Market (by Caterpillar, Cummins Inc., Rolls-Royce Plc, Wärtsilä, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Scania, YANMAR CO., LTD. and DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG.CO., LTD.) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Marine Propulsion. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Marine Propulsion cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Marine Propulsion growth factors.

The forecast Marine Propulsion Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Marine Propulsion on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report, the global marine propulsion market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Marine propulsion is the mechanism or system used to generate thrust to move a ship across the water. A propulsion system consists of three parts an energy source, an engine that transforms it to a mechanical form, and the propulsion or thruster that pushes the surrounding water backward. As modern ships’ propellers are at their most efficient at the operating speed of most slow speed diesel engines, ships with these engines do not generally need gearboxes. Usually, such propulsion systems consist of either one or two propeller shafts each with its own direct drive engine. Increasing government investments in the shipbuilding industry and inland waterways and increasing need for fuel-efficient ships drives the growth of the marine propulsion market. In addition, increasing in cross border trading activities through marine sub-waters and growth in e-commerce sector are anticipated to boost the growth of the marine propulsion market. However, Increase in seaborne trade has resulted in the spillage of marine fuel in the marine ecosystem. This, in turn, is hampering the growth of the marine propulsion market. Shipping companies are required to comply with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Convention for the prevention of pollution from Ships emissions rules.

Furthermore, increasing cost in air cargo transport system is shifting its demand towards marine transportation that is providing several growth opportunities for the key layers in the marine propulsion market over the upcoming years. On the other hand development of electric motor, that reduces fossil fuel consumption will definitely have a positive impact on the market growth. Hence, the depletion of shale gas and conventional reserves will increase the demand for LNG, especially for marine fuel. Among the geographies, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative market for the marine propulsion market. The growth in the Asia Pacific is due to rise in seaborne trade and the increase in the manufacture of new vessels as well as an upgrade of existing vessels. Asian navies, in particular, are rapidly building their defense capabilities and this should increase the size of the marine propulsion engine market across the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, highly environment conscious in Europe and North America is projected to lead the global marine propulsion market in the near future.

Market Segmentation by Power Source

The report on global marine propulsion market covers segments such as, power source, ship type, combustion type, and output power rating. On the basis of power source, the global marine propulsion market is categorized into diesel, gas turbine, natural gas and others (steam turbine, renewable energy, fuel cell). On the basis of ship type, the global marine propulsion market is categorized into the tanker, bulk carrier, cargo or container ship, offshore vessel, passenger ship, and others. On the basis of combustion type the global marine propulsion market is categorized into 2-stroke engine and 4-stroke engine. On the basis of output power rating the global marine propulsion market is categorized into 80-750 hp (light-to-medium duty engines), 1000-5000 hp (light-to-medium duty engines), 5000-10,000 hp (heavy duty engines) and above 10,000 hp (heavy-duty engines).

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global marine propulsion market such as, Caterpillar, Cummins Inc., Rolls-Royce Plc, Wärtsilä, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Scania, YANMAR CO., LTD. and DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG.CO., LTD.

