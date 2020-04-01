Meat Poultry And Seafood Packaging Market Benefits, Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2025

Global Meat Poultry And Seafood Packaging Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

Demand for meat, poultry, and seafood packaging is forecast to exceed $9.5 billion in 2017.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% from 2016 to 2023. Plastic accounted for the largest market share of 58.48% in 2016, with a market value of USD 20,595.4 Million.Paper was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 8,972.1 million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.75%. On the basis of packaging technology, Modified Atmosphere Packaging accounted for the largest market share of 44.34% in 2016, with a market value of USD 15,614.1 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, Fresh & Frozen Products accounted for the largest market share of 47.23% in 2016, with a market value of USD 16,632.7 million.Processed Products was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 11,307.5 million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.96%. However, Ready-to-Eat Products is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.28%.

On the basis of region, North America region dominates the meat, poultry, seafood packaging market. It accounted for the largest market share of 34.84% in 2016, with a market value of USD 12,270.3 Million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period. The region is expected to witness the fast growth of meat, poultry and seafood packaging as the people in the region are more inclined towards convenience products. Europe was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 9,739.2 million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.89%.

Top manufacturers in Meat Poultry And Seafood Packaging Market are: AEP Industries, Anchor Packaging, Ardagh, Atlas Holdings, Bagcraft Papercon, Ball, Bemis, Berry Plastics, Boise, Bomarko, Cascades, Cascades Sonoco and others.

This report segments the Global Meat Poultry And Seafood Packaging Market on the basis of Types:

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Packaging Accessories

On the Basis of Application the Global Meat Poultry And Seafood Packaging Market is segmented into:

Departmental Stores

Grocery Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online Retailing

Others

Regional Analysis For Meat Poultry And Seafood Packaging Market:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America

Middle East & Africa

