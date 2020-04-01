MEDIA, SERA AND REAGENTS IN BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025
Media Sera and Reagents are products used in Cell culture environment.
Over the last few years, the market of these products is growing pervasively majorly due to the increasing demand for biotechnological and biopharmaceuticals products in the pharmaceutical labs for the development of new drugs. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is prompting the need for effective medicines and treatment methods. This, as a result, escalates the market on the furthered heights on the global platform.
In 2018, the global Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Athena Environmental Science, Inc.
Becton
Dickinson
CellGenix
GE Healthcare
Lonza
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Media
Sera
Reagents
Market segment by Application, split into
Cancer Research
Virology
Toxicity Testing
Vaccine Production
Drug Development
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
