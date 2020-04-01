Medical Devices in Africa Market Potential Growth,Share,Demand and Analysis Of Key Players Forecasts to 2023

This report analyzes the Africa medical devices market by product type (monitoring devices, diagnostic devices, diagnostic molecular devices, drug delivery devices, surgical devices, bio implants and stimulation devices, automation and robotics and others), by therapeutic application (general surgery, diagnostic imaging, respiratory, orthopedics, cardiovascular, dental, neurology, ophthalmology, ear-nose-throat (ENT), nephrology and urology, and others) and by end user (hospitals, ambulatory and home); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The Africa medical devices market was valued at USD 4900 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 7069.61 million, at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period.

The major players in Africa medical devices market include:

Mindray Medical International Limited

• Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV.

• Siemens Ltd

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• Medtronic

• Johnson & Johnson

• Others

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

South Africa

Egypt

Nigeria

Morocco

Algeria

Others

On the basis of product type, the Africa medical devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

Monitoring Devices

• Diagnostic devices

• Diagnostic Molecular Devices

• Drug delivery devices

• Surgical Devices

• Bio implants and Stimulation Devices

• Automation and Robotics

• Others

On the basis of therapeutic application, the Africa medical devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

General Surgery

• Diagnostic Imaging

• Respiratory

• Orthopedics

• Cardiovascular

• Dental

• Neurology

• Ophthalmology

• Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT)

• Nephrology and Urology

• Others

On the basis of end user, the Africa medical devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals

• Ambulatory

• Home

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.3 Research Objective

1.4 Assumptions & Limitations

1.5 Market Structure:

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

3.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Customer

4.1.3 Intensity Of Competitor’s

4.1.4 Threat Of New Entrants

5 Africa Medical Devices Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Monitoring Devices

5.1.2 Diagnostic Devices

5.1.3 Diagnostic Molecular Devices

5.1.4 Drug Delivery Devices

5.1.5 Surgical Devices

5.1.6 Bio Implants And Stimulation Devices

5.1.7 Automation And Robotics And

5.1.8 Others

6 Africa Medical Devices Market, By Therapeutic Application

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 General Surgery

6.1.2 Diagnostic Imaging

6.1.3 Respiratory

6.1.4 Orthopedics

6.1.5 Cardiovascular

6.1.6 Dental

6.1.7 Neurology

6.1.8 Ophthalmology

6.1.9 Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT)

6.1.10 Nephrology And Urology

6.1.11 Others

Continued……

