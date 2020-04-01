MESSAGING PLATFORM MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, MARKET GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY DEVELOPMENTS AND FORECAST TO 2023
Messaging platforms provide email functionality as well as a growing range of additional capabilities, which may include, but are not limited to: security, collaboration tools, instant messaging (IM), unified communications (UC), social media integration, conferencing, archiving and retention, and more.
Due to the proliferation of mobile device users, messaging platforms have become a necessity for performing business and activities.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Messaging Platform will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Messaging Platform market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Messaging Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Enterprise Messaging Platforms
Messaging Platforms for Service Providers
Segmentation by application:
Residential
Commercial
Other
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Atmail
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
Zimbra
IceWarp
Ipswitch
Rockliffe
Openwave Messaging
Novell
Open-Xchange
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Messaging Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Messaging Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Messaging Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Messaging Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Messaging Platform Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Messaging Platform Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Messaging Platform Segment by Type
2.2.1 Enterprise Messaging Platforms
2.2.2 Messaging Platforms for Service Providers
2.3 Messaging Platform Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Messaging Platform Segment by Application
2.4.1 Residential
2.4.2 Commercial
2.4.3 Other
2.5 Messaging Platform Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Messaging Platform by Players
3.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Messaging Platform Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Messaging Platform by Regions
4.1 Messaging Platform Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Messaging Platform Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Messaging Platform Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Messaging Platform Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Messaging Platform Market Size Growth
……
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Atmail
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered
11.1.3 Atmail Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Atmail News
11.2 IBM
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered
11.2.3 IBM Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 IBM News
11.3 Microsoft
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered
11.3.3 Microsoft Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Microsoft News
11.4 Oracle
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered
11.4.3 Oracle Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Oracle News
11.5 Zimbra
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered
11.5.3 Zimbra Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Zimbra News
11.6 IceWarp
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered
11.6.3 IceWarp Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 IceWarp News
11.7 Ipswitch
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered
11.7.3 Ipswitch Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Ipswitch News
11.8 Rockliffe
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered
11.8.3 Rockliffe Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Rockliffe News
11.9 Openwave Messaging
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered
11.9.3 Openwave Messaging Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Openwave Messaging News
……Continued
