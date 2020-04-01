Metal Caps and Closures Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Metal caps and closures are available in various diameters and closure types. Metal caps and closures offer stability and rigidity while conveying a superior product image. With a wide array of metal color decorating options metal caps and closures are a favorite choice for food & beverage industry.
The growth in international trade of food & beverage can prominently attribute to the rising demand for effective packaging solutions, such as metal caps and closures. These solutions ensure longer shelf life of food and beverage products. Metal caps and closures have wide application including packaging of pharmaceuticals and cosmetic & personal care.
The global Metal Caps and Closures market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Metal Caps and Closures volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Caps and Closures market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Crown
Sonoco Products
Guala Closures
Nippon Closures
Amcor
O.Berk
Manaksia
Pelliconi
CL Smith
Closure Systems International
Silgan
Alpha Packaging
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Steel
Aluminium
Tin Plated
Segment by Application
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Other
