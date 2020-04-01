Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market: Key Player (MicroSeismic, Inc., Geospace Technologies Corporation, ESG Solutions)

The global microseismic monitoring technology market was valued at US$ 650.8 Mn in 2017and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 4.1% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2021

This is mainly due to an increase in oil & gas exploration activities across the globe, which is likely to boost demand for microseismic monitoring technology. Moreover, a rise in the use of microseismic monitoring technology in geotechnical engineering applications is expected to propel the global microseismic monitoring technology market. Furthermore, a rise in the usage of microseismic monitoring in precursor-monitoring of volcano and earthquake disasters is projected to fuel the microseismic monitoring technology market in the coming years.

The global microseismic monitoring technology market has been segmented based on process, component, end-use, and geography. In terms of process, the microseismic monitoring technology market has been divided into data acquisition, data processing, and data interpretation. Based on component, the global microseismic monitoring technology market has been classified into hardware, software, and services. In terms of end-use, the market has been divided into mining, oil & gas, and others.

Get Sample PDF at:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2021

The others segment comprises geotechnical applications of microseismic monitoring technology in underground storage facilities such as LPG sites and nuclear waste repositories; in vibration thresholds and blasting; and for the monitoring of structures such as dams, high-speed rail tracks, bridges, and tunnels. Based on geography, the micro seismic monitoring technology market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Rise in the usage of hardware such as geophones, accelerometers, cables, data acquisition systems, and sensors in the oil & gas and mining industries is one of the leading factors boosting the data acquisition segment. Additionally, cost efficiency from the use of microseismic monitoring technology in data acquisition applications is projected to boost the segment. The data processing segment of the global microseismic monitoring technology market is projected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2026.