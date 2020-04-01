Network Engineering Services Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2018-2026

The Latest Research Report “Network Engineering Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Networking is utilized almost in every work sector, ranging from corporate environments and traffic systems, to construction sites and manufacturing plants. Networking is defined as a connection of computers, mobile phones, peripherals, and even IoT devices with other devices. It is encompassed by network planning, service and resource inventory and deployment. Network engineering thus plays a vital role in accelerating growth in network technology in order to ensure network performance and secure wireless access.

Key factors driving the network engineering services market are increasing focus on technology evolution, growing diversity of technology solutions and hence customer requirements, increase in demand for Internet of Things, proliferation of smooth and high speed wireless communication, and rising network investments. Network investments play an increasingly critical role in driving performance, especially for communication service providers (CSPs). Keeping in mind the impact on capital investment, operational expense, and overall performance, all key vendors are planning and optimizing networking technology. Software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV), and massively distributed computing are mainly focusing on network engineering. Various technologies such as Wireless datalinks for drones, Ambient backscatter, 4D network etc. have been emerged for networking technology. Newest technology and applications are introduced periodically for smooth functioning of an organization. Computer network engineering is required to maintain and ensure the proper execution of information and communication within and outside the organization. Growth in the network engineering services market for operations is anticipated to increase in the near future because of the need to streamline network operations across the globe and the need to solve networking operations related issues quickly. The major restraint of the market is the expenditure (CAPEX) required for network engineering. The cost to upgrade the network and to optimize network solutions are steep, considering the evolving nature of technology and need for adoption of advance networking strategy, which acts as a major opportunity in the market. Network as a Service (NaaS) is the most recent solution for network engineering which simplifies connectivity cloud assets of all enterprises into one network, even if they are hosted by multiple cloud providers.

The network engineering services market is segmented based on network engineering type, services, enterprise size, industry, and geographic regions. By network engineering type, the market is segmented into Internetworking, Computer Networking, Telecommunications Engineering, and Broadcasting. The services segment is classified into network assessment, network design, and network deployment. Network deployment is further classified into centralized deployment, converged deployment, and cloud-based deployment. Enterprise size is segmented into large, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The industry verticals are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom, information and technology (IT), healthcare, education, media & entertainment, energy and utilities, manufacturing, travel & tourism, and hospitality. Regional segmentation of the network engineering services market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America and Asia Pacific are projected to have highest share of the network engineering services market. This dominance is due to the presence (healthy concentration) of global players in these region. Growing economies of Asian countries such as India and China are inviting global players to invest in the market, which acts as a major factor supporting market growth in Asia Pacific.

The major players of the network engineering services market are Accenture, Datavision, Nexius, CHR Solutions, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, Salesforce, and Aviat Networks. These leading companies have primarily focused on collaborations, partnerships, developing innovative solutions, and expansion for growth in the network engineering services market.

