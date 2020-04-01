North America Aluminum Market Forecast Shows Revenue of USD $17,995.6 million by 2023: Growth Analysis, Company Profiles & Trends

Aluminum is the third largest metal available across the globe. It is known for light weight and its ability to resist corrosion. Aluminum is a mineral mined from bauxite and cryolite. Aluminum alloys are formed using oxides and sulfates, which are highly adopted across various industries including building & construction and automotive marine & defense. In addition, aluminum is used to manufacture array of products, such as window frames, kitchen utensils, foils, airplane parts, beer kegs, and others.

The North America aluminum market accounted for $12,076.0 million in 2015 and is anticipated to reach $17,995.6 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2015 to 2023. Growth in transport industry and technological advancements in aluminum manufacturing technologies and processing equipment are the major factors that drive the growth of the North America aluminum market. Rapid increase in applications in various end-user industries such as construction and packaging further fuel the market growth. Increase in competition from substitutes such as carbon fiber and fluctuation in prices of raw materials restrain the market growth. However, rise in demand for recycled aluminum products is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the industry.

The North America aluminum market is segmented based on processing method, end use industries, and countries. Based on processing method, the market is classified into flat rolled, castings, extrusions, forgings, pigments & powder, and rod & bar. Based on end-use industry, the market is divided into transport, building & construction, electrical engineering, consumer goods, foil & packaging, machinery & equipment, and others. Based on country, it is analyzed across U.S. and Canada.

The major key players operating in the North America Aluminum market include Alcoa, Norsk Hydro, Rio Tinto Alcan, Arconic, Century Aluminum, Novelis, Access Industries, United Company RUSAL, Kaisar Aluminum, and JW Aluminum, and others. The other player includes United Aluminum, GYFORDPRODUCTIONS, LLC, ALUMINERIE ALOUETTE INC., Extrudex Aluminum, and Almag Aluminum.

North America Aluminumkey Market Segments:

By Processing Method

Flat Rolled

Castings

Extrusions

Forgings

Pigments & Powder

Rod & Bar

By End-use Industry

Transport

Building & Construction

Electrical Engineering

Consumer Goods

Foil & Packaging

Machinery & Equipment

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

