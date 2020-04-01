OLED Driver Panel Market – Growing demand for rigid display panels owing to the increasing adoption in smartphones, smart watches, and TVs is supplementing the growth of the global market

The global OLED driver panel market includes large number of players. Some of the key players are LG Display, Universal Display Corp., Samsung Electronics, BOE Technology, AU Optronics Corp., Acuity Brands, Tianma Microelectronics, Konica Minolta Pioneer OLED and OLEDWorks among others.

OLED is a new technology for bright, efficient, flexible and thin displays as well as for lighting panels. OLED driver panels are used in numerous applications, such as desktop monitor, mobile phone, TV, notebook PC, automotive, tablet, digital signage, and others. The panel industry is growing rapidly due to the increasing technological changes and rising deployment of OLED panels. Passive-matrix OLED and active-matrix OLED are basically two types of OLED technology. Active-matrix OLED is perfect for smartphone screens and other larger as well as medium displays, including in consumer and automotive applications. OLEDs are lightweight, slim and flexible. Also the acceptance of OLED display manufacturing by multiple vendors is increasing gradually.

Growing adoption of OLED displays in smartphones and the increasing investments in technology and manufacturing facilities are some of the fundamental factors driving the growth of the global OLED driver panel market. The demand for OLED driver panels is increasing owing to the various advantages provided by OLED driver panel displays such as sunlight readability, energy efficiency and easier recycling process as compared to LCDs. The light in OLED driver panel simply dims or turns off the significant pixels when the light desires to create a black color, hence, the active-matrix OLED screens provide great contrast and it also consumes less power. Low power consumption and the more transparent and flexible displays can be achieved with the use of OLED driver panels. Moreover, OLEDs enhances the aesthetics of the product, hence the adoption of OLED is growing in smartphones. These factors are some of the fundamental factors fueling the OLED driver panel market. The use of OLED panel displays in wearable is also driving the growth of the OLED displays. Advanced manufacturing facilities and increasing investments in OLED technology are also supplementing the market growth. LEDs are expected to increase the demand for OLED panels in the coming years as it widely used as a choice for backlight. In the meantime, the demand for OLED for computer screen and widow is anticipated to witness an upsurge. The huge demand from the flourishing consumer electronics market is the other factor positively influencing the growth of the global market throughout the forecast period. Additionally, various factors such as rising demand for flexible display products and growing acceptance in residential and commercial sectors are helping the global OLED driver panel market growth. However, high cost associated with OLED products may hamper the growth of the global OLED driver panel market.

The global OLED driver panel market can be segmented on the basis of type, size, application and geography. On the basis of type, the global OLED driver panel market can be segmented into rigid, flexible and transparent. The growing demand for rigid display panels owing to the increasing adoption in smartphones, smart watches, and TVs is supplementing the growth of the global OLED driver panel market. On the basis of size, the global OLED driver panel market can be bifurcated into small-sized OLED panels, medium-sized OLED panels, and large-sized OLED panels. In terms of applications, television, automotive, and mobiles and tablets and others. Geographically, the global OLED driver panel market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of large number of display panel manufacturers and increased adoption of OLED technology for different applications.