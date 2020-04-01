Outdoor Clothing Market: Driven by Increasing the Demand for Outdoor Clothing Products

Unlike the population trend in North America and Europe, in Asia Pacific the percentage of men as outdoor clothing consumers is more than women. Penetration of outdoor activities in Asia Pacific is low compared to developed countries due to culture and tradition. In this region, participation in outdoor activities means an escape to nature. Rising adoption of western lifestyle, increasing millennial population, and rising disposable income is increasing outdoor activity participation in Asia Pacific.

The large population of youth and growing outdoor activity participation is increasing the demand for outdoor clothing in the region. In the Chinese outdoor clothing market, online sales have affected brick and mortar sales. Contrary to the fate of outdoor clothing department stores in the developed regions, Chinese department store sales are growing moderately. After the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, adoption of outdoor activities is increasing in China. Specialty outdoor clothing retailers such as Mountain Hardware and Lafuma have seen increase in sales. All these factors are increasing the demand for outdoor clothing products in China.

In MEA, the men’s outdoor clothing segment is bigger than the women’s outdoor clothing segment and is expanding faster than the women’s segment due to rising participation of men in outdoor activities. In MEA, participation in outdoor activities is expected to increase from 8.4% in 2018 to 10.8% in 2023.

In South America, participation in outdoor activities is increasing both among men and women consumers. Rising adoption of western lifestyle, increase in the number of millennial, and rising disposable income are increasing the demand for outdoor clothing products in the region. In Brazil, participation in outdoor activities is expected to increase from 7.7% in 2018 to 9.4% in 2023. Thus, rising popularity of outdoor activities is increasing the demand for outdoor clothing in South America.

The study provides a conclusive view of the global outdoor clothing market by segmenting it in terms of product type, consumer group, and distribution channel. In terms of product type, the outdoor clothing market has been classified into top wear, bottom wear, and others. Top wear outdoor clothing products are further subcategorized into shirts & t-shirts and jackets & hoodies.