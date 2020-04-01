Pepperoni Food 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.31% and Forecast to 2021
Pepperoni is an Italian-American variation of dry salami. Pepperoni is usually prepared by blending pork meat and beef together. It is a soft, smoky, and red colored salami, which is used in variety of dishes. For instance, thinly sliced and small pepperoni is used as pizza toppings. Furthermore, larger pepperoni is used as fillings in different finger foods like burgers, sandwiches, and others. It is also used as filling in the West Virginia pepperoni roll. Pepperoni is commonly available in the market in two sizes: the ones with 2-3-inch diameter are used for sandwiches, and the ones with 1-inch diameter are used for pizza toppings. These are also sold in chopped, sliced, and whole sausage form. To enhance and change the flavors and spice levels in pepperoni, various ingredients like garlic, fennel, peppers, mustard seeds, and others are used in the preparation of pepperoni. Sometimes, different types of meats such as Genoa salami, chorizo, turkey, poultry, soppressata, and other similar varieties are used instead of pork and beef.
The analysts forecast the global pepperoni food market to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pepperoni food market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Pepperoni Food Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Battistoni Italian Specialty Meats
• Bridgford Foods
• Hormel Foods
• PALLAS FOODS UC
• Smithfield Foods
Other prominent vendors
• Bellissimo Foods
• Goodman Fielder
• Johnsonville
• Liguria Foods
• Performance Food Group
• The Galloping Goose Sausage Company
• Tyson Foods
• US Foods
• Vienna beef
Market driver
• Increasing preference for clean-labeled processed meat products
Market challenge
• High demand for pepperoni as pizza topping
Market trend
• Growing adoption of veganism
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
• Global meat market
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Global pepperoni food market by product
• Global pork pepperoni food market
• Global beef pepperoni food market
• Global other meat pepperoni food market
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – market size & forecast
• EMEA – market size & forecast
• APAC – market size & forecast
• Key leading countries
• US – market size & forecast
• UK – market size & forecast
• Italy – market size & forecast
• Brazil – market size & forecast
• China – market size & forecast
• Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
• Increasing preference for clean-labeled processed meat products
• Rising demand for organic toppings
• Increasing adoption of sous-vide technology
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Battistoni Italian Specialty Meats
• Bridgford Foods
• Hormel Foods
• PALLAS FOODS UC
• Smithfield Foods
..…..Continued
