Pipe Insulation Market: Global Growth, Trends, Industry Share, Latest Technology, Top Companies Research and Forecast 2025

Pipe Insulation Market Highlights:

Pipe Insulation is thermal or acoustic insulation used on pipework. This report studies the Pipe Insulation used in commercial market. The United States Pipe Insulation consumption volume was 2185 K m³ in 2012 and is expected to reach 2740 K m³ in 2017. In United States, the leading Pipe Insulation consumption regions are Northeast, South, West, Midwest USA. Northeast Region was the largest consumption region, and occupied 32.97% consumption value market share in 2016, followed by South Region. The market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local manufacturers. The leading United States firms include Owens Corning and Johns Manville.

Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the demand for water efficiency products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

The global Pipe Insulation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pipe Insulation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pipe Insulation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Owens Corning

Johns Manville

Knauf Insulation

ITW

Armacell

K-flex

Rockwool

Aeroflex USA. Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Pipe Insulation Market Segment by Type

Fiberglass

Polyurethane

Calcium Silicate

Elastomeric rubber

Others

Pipe Insulation Market Segment by Application

Educational

Healthcare

Commercial

Office

Communications

