Pipeline Security Systems Market Technology Advancement 2019 to 2023

Global Pipeline Security Systems Market – Segmented by Products (Natural Gas, Crude Oil, Chemicals, Water), Technology and Solutions (SCADA Systems, Intruder Detection System, Industrial Control Systems Security), and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023) The scope of the report is limited to products offered by major players, including providers of Natural Gas, Crude Oil, Hazardous liquid pipelines/ Chemicals, and Water. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Norway, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.

The global pipeline security systems market was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 10.07 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.59 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Major Players: ABB LTD, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., SIEMENS AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, OPTASENSE LTD., SENSTAR CORPORATION, HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD., ESRI INC. AND THALES SA., among others.

Increased Spending of Oil & Gas Companies is expected to drive the Growth of Pipeline Security:

Oil & gas industry is estimated to be the largest to commit to the use of existing pipeline networks for transport across the world. According to a study conducted by IT security firm Tripwire, more than 80% of the oil & gas companies have registered an increase in the number of cyber-attacks on their respective firms. The survey further reveals the lack of confidence in the present and existing security framework installed within the organization. The need for integrated and exhaustive security solutions has been emphasized by leading industry experts.

Key Developments

November 2017 – CVR refining and Plains had acquired Ellis crude oil Pipeline systems from plains. Owing to which about 100 mile of 8 inch and 10 inch pipeline systems to CVR refining linking 70,000-barrel-per-calendar-day Wynnewood, Oklahoma, refinery

Growing Illegal Connections among Crude Oil Businesses Emphasize the Need for Pipeline Security:

The rising number of illegal connections to petroleum and oil products pipeline is a major factor affecting the market for crude oil in the global pipeline security market. This trend is particularly very severe in several regions in Eastern Europe. Due to lack of an effective system for monitoring and compliance to design specifications, there have been several major hazardous accidents in the past. Pipelines are major target for extremist groups, as even a simple explosion can lead to a blackout, affecting supply for several weeks in some cases. Hence, crude oil companies are increasingly looking for robust security systems to enhance their existing mechanism. Particularly, the use of supersensitive seismic monitoring devices, could provide early warnings if saboteurs were to approach a protected area. There has been a huge increase in the number of large-scale production projects in the oil & gas industry globally. Additionally, the fall in crude oil prices in the U.S decreasing profit margins and stable growth in GDP, is affecting the pipeline security industry.

