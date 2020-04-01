Plastic Tubes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2017-2027

A recent research study featuring plastic tubes market across the globe has been added to the research repository of Future Market Insights. The report titled “Plastic Tubes Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” includes in-depth analysis on each segment of the market and its scenario across key regions in the globe. In this comprehensive research report, the regions such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are assessed to gain complete market intelligence. The research report covers various influencing factors that have a direct or indirect impact on the growth of the global plastic tubes market. Future value and volume projections for a period of 10 years have been included in this extensive research report.

Global Plastic Tubes Market: Forecast Highlights

The global plastic tubes market is expected to grow at a high rate to reflect a value CAGR of 5.6% during the period of forecast. It is projected to reach a valuation of more than US$ 1,500 Mn by the end of the year of assessment from an estimated value of about US$ 928 Mn in 2017.

Global Plastic Tubes Market: Dynamics Influencing Growth

Aspects such as increasing application in the cosmetic sector, growing adoption of plastic tubes over aluminium tubes, strong economic prospects in various regions pushing the use of plastic tubes application, rapidly growing hair and skin care industries, benefits such as ease of use, convenience, portability and innovative design and printing technology to enhance product offerings for manufacturers is expected to drive growth of the global plastic tubes market. However, rising competition from substitute packaging formats such as stick packs, airless pumps and pouches, restricted scope of application in food products, increasing intolerance towards plastic and high preference for collapsible aluminium tubes for pharmaceutical applications are hindering the growth of the global plastic tubes market.

Global Plastic Tubes Market: Segmental Insights

The global market for plastic tubes has been segmented on the basis of material type, closure type, capacity type, application and region.

By capacity type , 100 to 150 ml segment is estimated to be the largest in terms of market value and is projected to grow at a high value CAGR of 6.0% throughout the period of assessment

, 100 to 150 ml segment is estimated to be the largest in terms of market value and is projected to grow at a high value CAGR of 6.0% throughout the period of assessment By material type , polyethylene segment is the largest and is expected to dominate the global market. In 2017, this segment is estimated to be valued at above US$ 500 Mn

, polyethylene segment is the largest and is expected to dominate the global market. In 2017, this segment is estimated to be valued at above US$ 500 Mn By closure type , stand up caps segment is the fastest growing segment and is expected to reach a high value CAGR of more than 6.0%

, stand up caps segment is the fastest growing segment and is expected to reach a high value CAGR of more than 6.0% By application , cosmetic market segment is expected to lead the market with a high market valuation of around US$ 900 Mn by the end of the assessment year

, cosmetic market segment is expected to lead the market with a high market valuation of around US$ 900 Mn by the end of the assessment year By region, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan reflects high potential for growth and the plastic tubes market in this region is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 6.9% during the period of forecast

Global Plastic Tubes Market: Competitive Scenario

The research report on the global plastic tubes market covers detailed analysis on various companies participating in the global market. Major players such as Essel Propack Ltd., Albea S.A., Berry Global, Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Linhardt GmbH & Co KG, Huhtamaki Oyj, Bowler Plastics (Pty) Ltd., Al Obeikan Investment Group, Astrapak Limited, 3P Gulf Group, Lasheen – United Egyptian Co. For Printing, Emold Services Cc, Laminate Tubes Industries Ltd., National Company for Packaging Industries, Arapoush Gostar Co., Moheb Qazvin Packing & Plastic Industrial Co., Novopak, Akplast Plastik Tüp ve Amb. San. Tic. Ltd. Şti., Perfektüp Ambalaj San. ve Tic.A.Ş., and Lageen Ltd., are featured in this research report.