Pump And Valves Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Pump and Valves Market (by valve type (needle valve, gate valve, ball valve, check valve), pump type (centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pump), industry verticals (power generation, oil & gas, metal & mining, agriculture, building services, water & waste water)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Pump and Valves. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Pump and Valves cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Pump and Valves growth factors.

The forecast Pump and Valves Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Pump and Valves on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global pump and valves market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Pumps and valves are an essential part of automation. Pumps are responsible for maintaining the flow rate and pressure of the fluids required in specific industries, whereas valves are responsible for maintaining the operational performance of a facility. When selecting a pump or valve the user must provide the supplier with details of the composition of the fluid to be handled including trace chemicals, the pH, the temperature, the solids content, and the flow rate. Nowadays most valve types can be made fire safe and are available in a range of common materials. Pumps have a wide area of application across many industries particularly heavy-duty process pumps that are used to transport products such as water, chemical, petroleum, wastewater, oil, slurry, sludge, and food.

Increasing use of pump and valves for transportation and on-going increasing drilling activities in oil and gas industry are the factors driving the growth of the pumps and valves market. In addition, rising demand for usage of artificial lifts for economical production of oil from wells and use of pumps in water and wastewater transport and treatment through disposal is anticipated to boost the growth of the pump and valves market. However, a slowdown in the exploration activities owing to the decline in the oil prices are likely to restrain the growth of the pump and valves market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing number of upcoming products for the transportation of oil and gas is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the key players in the pump and valves market. Among the geographies, the Middle East and Africa are likely to dominate the pump and valves market due to a number of upcoming oil exploration projects in this region. Moreover, Middle East Pumps and Valves Services presents an in-depth assessment of the pumps and valves services including enabling technologies. The increasing focus on energy-efficient equipment and the rising awareness is influencing the adoption of intelligent pumps is driving the growth in the Middle East regions.

Market Segmentation by Valve Type

The report on global pump and valves market covers segments such as, valve type, pump type and industry verticals. On the basis of valve type the global pump and valves market is categorized into needle valve, gate valve, ball valve and check valve. On the basis of pump type the global pump and valves market is categorized into centrifugal pumps and positive displacement pump. On the basis of industry verticals the global pump and valves market is categorized into power generation, oil & gas, metal & mining, agriculture, building services, water & wasterwater and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pump and valves market such as, Bentley Ltd, PERAR S.p.A, Sulzer Ltd, BuTech, FMC Technologies Inc, Petrol Valves, Oliver Valves Ltd, Flowserve Corp., Cameron and Oliver Valves Ltd.

