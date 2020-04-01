RTA (Ready-to-Assemble) Furniture Market 2019-2025 Trends, Business Growth and Top Vendors Analysis and Forecast

RTA (ready-to-assemble) furniture is shipped unassembled to end-users, who assemble it at their end. The RTA product range covers a whole host of residential and office furniture. They come flat-packed and are typically packaged as a kit comprising furniture parts and hardware needed to assemble it. Overall, the Residential Furniture products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

In United States RTA Furniture market is donimated by few manufatuers like Sauder Woodworking, Dorel Industries, Bush Industries, Whalen Furniture, IKEA and Homestar North America. These manufactuers have manufacturing bases in Unite States.

In terms of product type, the Residential RTA Furniture is donimating the market, with a market share of 73.5% in 2016, and the rest is Office RTA Furniture, which occupied for 26.5%. In future, the Residential RTA Furniture will remain the leading role. In terms of sales chanels, the online developed rapidly in the past few years, due to more and more consumers choose to purchase RTA furniture through smartphone, tablets and PC. In fugure, the online will gradually more important to RTA Furniture manufactuers.

The Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sauder Woodworking

Dorel Industries

Bush Industries

Whalen Furniture

Homestar North America

IKEA

Flexsteel (Home Styles)

Simplicity Sofas

Prepac

South Shore

RTA (Ready-to-Assemble) Furniture Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

RTA (Ready-to-Assemble) Furniture Market Segment by Type

Office RTA Furniture

Residential RTA Furniture

Segment by Application

Independent Specialist Retailers

Independent Furniture Chains

Convenient Stores

Others (Online)

