Single Port Surgical Platforms Market 2019: Technological Analysis and Precise Outlook – Covidien, Applied Medical, Ethicon, Olympus, Novare Surgical Systems

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Single Port Surgical Platforms including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

Single port surgical platform is a minimal invasive laparoscopy technique in which, a single incision is made on the body through single trocar which have multiple ports or single skin incision site with multiple facial incisions that have an individual trocar, are used to conduct the surgery.

Technological innovations in healthcare are expected to be a major factor driving the single port surgical platform over the forecast period.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Single Port Surgical Platforms Market Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Covidien, Applied Medical, Ethicon, Olympus, Novare Surgical Systems, Cambridge Endo, Intutive Surgical, Fortmedix Surgical, Trans Enterix,

Single Port Surgical Platforms Market Segmented by Types:

Robot/Remote Controlled Assisted

Manual-Assisted

Single Port Surgical Platforms Market segmented by Applications:

General Surgery

Gastroenterology

Urological

Gynecological

Bariatric

Global Single Port Surgical Platforms Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Single Port Surgical Platforms are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

