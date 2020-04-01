Smart Cities Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Key Developments And Forecast To 2025
A smart city is an urban area that uses different types of electronic data collection sensors to supply information which is used to manage assets and resources efficiently.
In 2018, the global Smart Cities market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Cities status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Cities development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Cisco Systems Inc.
Ericsson Ab
Fujitsu
General Electric
Hitachi
Hewlett-Packard
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
IBM
Intel
Microsoft
Nokia
Oracle
Sap
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Toshiba
Abb Tropos
AGT International
Arup
At&T
Autodesk Inc.
Orange Group
Sensus
Silver Spring Networks
Telefonica
Trilliant
Urbiotica
Verizon
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Communications
Hardware
Sensors
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart City Sectors
Energy Management
Water Management
Transportation Management
Assisted Living
E-Government
Waste Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
