Tequila Market Viewpoint, Complete Analysis by Top Players, Trends and Predictions 2019-2024

Tequila is a regional specific name for a distilled beverage made from the blue agave plant, primarily in the area surrounding the city of Tequila, 65 km (40 mi) northwest of Guadalajara, and in the highlands (Los Altos) of the north western Mexican state of Jalisco. Although tequila is a kind of mezcal, modern tequila differs somewhat in the method of its production, in the use of only blue agave plants, as well as in its regional specificity. Tequila varieties are only allowed to use the term if they are manufactured in specific regions of Mexico.

Currently, Mexico is the only origin of tequila. Tequila is the most important type of wine in Mexico. Tequila is the symbol of Mexican national spirit, and Mexico is the second largest consumer countries of tequila.

The United States is the largest consumer of Tequila. In addition, the US demand for tequila is increasing year by year. Spain and Chinese demand for tequila is increasing at a high rate.

Tequila has very strict requirements for raw materials. A mature blue agave requires a minimum of eight years, which limits the total production of tequila.

Top key players included in this report are: , Jose Cuervo, Sauza, Patrón, Juarez, 1800 Tequila, El Jimador Family, Don Julio, Familia Camarena Tequila, Herradura, Zarco, Cazadores, Cabo Tequila, Milagro, Margaritaville, Clase Azul, Avion Tequila, 1921 Tequila, 4 Copas, Corzo, El Agave Artesanal, Tequila Arette, Don Eduardo, Agave Dos Mil, Aha Toro, Buen Amigo, Campo Azul, Cascahuin Distillery, Compañia Tequilera de Arandas, Centinela, Hacienda La Capilla, Dos Lunas Tequila,,.

By Product type Analysis: , 100% Tequila, Mixto Tequila,.

By End Users/Applications Analysis: , Corporate Hospitality, Government Reception, Family Dinner, Other,,.

