Transparent Conductive Films Market Size, Share and Demand Analysis 2019 to 2023

Global Transparent Conductive Films Market – Segmented by Material Type, Application, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023) The transparent conductive films market is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecasted period, 2018-2023. In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global transparent conductive films market with a market share of more than 60%.

Major Players: 3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, OIKE & Co., Ltd., Asahi Glass Co., Ltd, Fujifilm, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Kodak, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Advanced Film Co. Ltd., among others..

The Transparent Conductive Films are primarily utilized for dairy products, soft drinks, and water catering in diverse shapes and sizes to various consumers. The rising preference for easy-to-carry liquid foods is expected to boost the demand for these packaging cartons, thereby, fueling the market growth. The changing lifestyle of people coupled with the convenience of utilizing carton packaging is projected to propel the market. In addition, Transparent Conductive Films have an edge over the glass and plastic packaging, in terms of environmental-friendliness and recyclability of the material, which mitigates the wastage and reduces the product cost. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the Transparent Conductive Films market growth over the projected period.

Growing Usage of Transparent Conductive Films in Consumer Electronics is Driving the Market:

Transparent conductive films owing to their surface resistivity, high transparency, electrical conductivity, and superior durability is widely used to manufacture various consumer electronic devices such as LCDs, LEDs, smartphones, laptops, and tablets, among other display devices. The market for consumer electronics is growing at a significant pace owing to continuous introduction of technologically advanced devices, rising internet usage, increasing expendable income of the working population, and declining prices of various consumer electronic devices such as smartphones. For instance, in India, according to the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), the consumer electronics market is expected to register a growth rate of around 9% in the coming years. Such positive growth in the consumer electronics market is expected to increase the consumption of transparent conductive films through the forecast period. According to our analysis, the smartphone application was the leading segment in this market.

Key Developments

April 2018: Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd (NSG) Developed a 0.7mm-thick glass equipped with transparent conductive film

Asia-Pacific the Dominating Regional Market:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market for transparent conductive film driven primarily owing to the massive electronics manufacturing sector in China. Other countries, such as Japan, South Korea, and India too doesnt lag behind and are among the top ten consumer electronics manufacturing countries globally. With the Indian electronics industry set to receive a USD 2 billion investment from Next Orbit Ventures (an Abu Dhabi based fund), Xiaomi focusing on India with a USD 1 billion investment, and various other Chinese companies highly investing to expand their own production; the market for transparent conductive films in Asia-Pacific region will rise sharply through the forecast period.

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

