Workload Automation Software Market – Adoption of advanced technology automated solutions would drive the growth

Some of the key players in the workload automation software market are Advanced Systems Concepts Inc., IBM, CA Inc., ASG Technologies, VMWare Inc., Stonebranch Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc.

Technology and automation is in a state of continuous evolution. Workload automation is used to manage distributed mainframes. Workload automation software is adopted across smaller applications at low costs, also it manages central servers and distributed systems. Rapid application development is needed in the IT industry and developers are searching for new ways to make the process of application development and delivery more scalable and agile. Developers are operating in compound environments in order to deal with complex platforms, databases, and heterogeneous applications. To speed up the process from design to delivery, organizations implement automation of processes such as creation of work flows and batch jobs. Workload automation software also maintains batch activity between different business applications and operating systems.

Industries seek advanced technology to manage the workflow and to improve production activity. Advanced technology requirements are due to increasing demand for products in the market. Further, adoption of advanced technology automated solutions would drive the growth of the workload automation software market in the coming years. Need for agility in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to ensure that business processes are completed on time and with high quality also fuels the market. Legacy software such as mainframe also needs to be modernized in order to drive digital transformation. This leads to higher adoption of workload automation software.

Big Data offers extraordinary velocity that businesses must be agile enough to handle; this can be achieved with the help of workload automation software, and this increases its market penetration. If organizations want to be dynamic enough to handle Big Data, automation must also be more dynamic. Need for intelligent automation in the industry verticals is also a driver of the workload automation software market. Application developers today are experiencing a fast paced and dynamic environment where they deal with a host of different operating systems and business applications. Managing batch activity in these diverse environments requires physical scripting which is a time consuming and error-prone process. The need for automation to eliminate the manual scripting process is a major driving factor of the workload automation software market.

However, many organizations have to increase their spending on installation as well as maintenance of the software; this might be a restraint for the adoption of workload automation software, thus hampering the market growth. Opportunities of the market include adoption of operational expenditure (OPEX) model of Software as a Service (SaaS) instead of purchasing OPEX as a software platform.

The workload automation software market can be segmented based on deployment, service, application, and region. On the basis of deployment, the workload automation software market can be segmented into cloud and on-premise. Based on service, the workload automation software market is bifurcated into professional and managed services. Application type is divided into Business Process Automation, IT process automation, and Managed File Transfer Automation.

Based on region, the workload automation software market can be segmented into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). North America is projected to account for major share of the workload automation software market in the near future due to higher adoption of advanced technologies. Emerging start-ups are focusing on automation. As a result, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An easy flow of information within or outside an organization result this market is gaining momentum in Asia Pacific. For instance, in July 2017 IBM launched IBM Services platform with Watson. With this platform, IBM has integrated Watson’s cognitive computing services to management and automation of IT operations.