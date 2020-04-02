Adaptive Clothing Market outlook to 2023 – Creation Confort, JBS Clothing, VentureRadar, COMFORT CONCEPTS INC., BOLT Media Inc. et al.

The global market size of Adaptive Clothing is $XX million in 2017 with XX CAGR from 2013 to 2017, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2023.



TOP Key Players: Creation Confort, JBS Clothing, VentureRadar, COMFORT CONCEPTS INC., BOLT Media Inc. et al.

Adaptive clothing is clothing designed for people with physical disabilities, the elderly, and the infirm who may experience difficulty dressing themselves due to an inability to manipulate closures, such as buttons and zippers, or due to a lack of a full range of motion required for self-dressing. Adaptive clothing typically offers rear-closure designs so that an individual can be dressed more easily by a carer. For example, rather than buttons and zippers, Velcro may be used for garment closures.A common misconception of adaptive clothing is that it is only for wheelchair users or others that suffer from severe disabilities. Whilst these groups do benefit from the garments, adaptive clothing is for anyone that can be limited by traditional clothing.



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Market Trend Analysis

• Introduction

• Drivers

• Restraints

• Opportunities

• Threats

• Industry Chain Analysis

• Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

• Adaptive Clothing Analysis

