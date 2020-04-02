Anisole Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2026

Global Anisole Market: Introduction

Anisole, also known as methoxybenzene can be described as an organic compound and colourless liquid with smell similar to that of anise seed. Anisole is prepared synthetically and is a precursor of other synthetic compounds and it is an ether. The chemical formula of anisole is CH 3 OC 6 H 5 . Anisole has a good solubility in diethyl ether, ethanol, benzene, chloroform, toluene and most of the organic solvents. It is used as a solvent, insect pheromone, and as an intermediate in manufacturing of dyes, fragrances, pharmaceuticals, etc.

Anisole is generally supplied to end-users in drums or specially constructed tanks for hazardous liquids commonly called as ISO TANKS. Anisole suffers electrophilic aromatic reaction quicker than benzene, which reacts relatively quicker than nitrobenzene. Anisole is produced by the reaction of sodium phenoxide with methyl bromide and Williamson ether synthesis.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2293

Rapid industrialization along with rising use of intermediate chemicals for manufacturing of other products such as polycarbonates, and detergents is expected to promote the expansion of capacity over the forecast period. It is utilized in manufacturing nanoparticles (tin oxide) and inorganic complexes, rising the demand for anisole, which is expected to boost the market growth. The compound is an important raw material for producing Guaiacol, MEHQ & 4-MAP.

Global Anisole Market: Segmentation

The global anisole market can be segmented on the basis of application as follows;

Dyes

Perfumes

Pharmaceutical products

Others (food products, etc.)

Global Anisole Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for fragrance products such as creams, scents, perfumes will push the industry penetration over the upcoming years. Moreover, improved manufacturing process as well as technological innovations to increase the demand of products with high purity levels will have a progressive impact on the market. Strong manufacturing base of fragrance products coupled with increasing demand in countries like Germany, U.S., Brazil, Mexico and Saudi Arabia is expected to drive the global anisole market.

Apart from these products, anisole finds its application in pharmaceutical industry as an intermediate chemical. Requirement of these products in higher amounts triggers the growth of anisole market in a large scale even in developing countries.

Raw material availability and price volatility remain as one of the largest challenges in the global anisole market. Further, stringent environmental regulations and less storage time of anisole is the key reason restraining the growth of global anisole market. In addition, exposure to the product above acute limit can cause serious health related problems including irritation in eyes, throat burning, etc. which in turn hamper the growth of global anisole market.

Application of anisole as insect pheromones is anticipated to provide significant opportunities in the market over the forecast period.

Global Anisole Market: Region-wise Outlook

Considering regions, Europe accounts for a larger share in the global anisole market and will show a significant growth in France, Germany, and the U.K. since the need for cosmetic products are increasing swiftly. Rising awareness among the youth regarding grooming and beauty care promotes global anisole market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising pharmaceutical industries in India, China, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Latin America is the evolving region for perfume industry and is expected to grow at a significant rate.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2293

Global Anisole Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the anisole market identified across the value chain include SIGMA-ALDRICH Co. LLC, Atul Ltd., Solvay S.A., Westman Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Evonik Industries AG, Huaian Depon Chemical Co., Ltd., JIANGSU TIANJIAYI CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Kessler Chemical, Inc., Shaanxi Top Chemical Co., Ltd., Yasho Industries Pvt., Ltd., Hangzhou Haichem Co., Ltd. among others. Manufacturers are employing latest technologies for manufacturing of anisole which includes acetylation, acylation and electrophilic aromatic bromination. Among the various technologies, electrophilic aromatic bromination is the most employed technology as it enhances their reactivity and increases energy among the anisole molecules.