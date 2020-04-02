Antiparasitic animal health API has the highest market share and growth rate in the overall global market

The global animal health active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is projected to register an impressive expansion at 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2025, according to a recent study by Persistence Market Research (PMR). PMR’s study estimates the market to increase from revenues worth US$ 5,216.1 Mn in 2017 to reach US$ 9,162.2 Mn by 2025-end.

Limited Insurance or Government Intervention Provides Smooth Flow to the Market Growth in APAC

Asia Pacific (APAC) will continue to be the most lucrative region in the global animal health active pharmaceutical ingredient market, with sales exhibiting the second highest CAGR through 2025. APAC has remained one of the largest API suppliers, at affordable costs. Governments across APAC have been making investments and focusing on local manufacturing facilities of APIs. Favorable policies offered by these governments have been shifting the focus of API manufacturers in moving their production bases to APAC countries, such as India and China. In addition, limited insurance or government intervention provides smooth flow to market growth in these regions.

However, animal health API products manufactured in APAC countries do not meet regulatory standards, and there has been increasing concerns pertaining to the quality of APIs, especially those produced in China and India. Western regulatory bodies are becoming stricter in the inspection of APIs produced in these regions. Manufacturers are further facing challenges in bridging the gap between the cost and quality of APIs. These factors will inhibit growth of the market in APAC.

Europe to Remain the Second Largest Market for Animal Health APIs

Europe will remain the second largest market for animal health active pharmaceutical ingredients. Leading healthcare companies are located in the Europe, which in turn has boosted requirement for veterinary APIs in the region. Consumption of veterinary drugs in Europe has surged substantially over the past few years. Spain has been witnessed to be the largest consumer of veterinary antimicrobial APIs in the EU. In addition, rising improvements in the animal productivity has driven growth of the animal health industry in this region. These incidences are expected to augment growth of the animal health API market in Europe.

However, the pharmaceutical industry in Europe has been concerned with potential short-term impacts of REACH regulations. This is likely to result in decreased supply of materials, or reagents, which are not preregistered by EU suppliers. In addition, dynamic changes in Europe’s macro-economic environment, such as the Brexit, has been impacting the intra-European trade and overall pharmaceutical sector. These factors might curb growth of the animal health API market in Europe.

Antiparasitics to Remain the Largest Adopted APIs in the Market

Antiparasitics will continue to be the largest adopted API in the market, followed by anti-infectives. Sales of Antiparasitics are expected to register the fastest expansion, to account for the largest revenues by 2025-end. In contrast, revenues from sales of anesthetics and NSAIDs will remain comparatively lower than antiparasitics and anti-infectives.

