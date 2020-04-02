Asphalt Market Application, Segmentation, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2025
Asphalt is a sticky, black, and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum. It may be found in natural deposits or may be a refined product, and is classed as a pitch.
In terms of geographic regions, APAC accounted for the major share in the asphalt paving market in 2017. The development in the roadways sector in emerging countries such as China and India will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
This report focuses on Asphalt volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Asphalt market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Asphalt Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
- BP
- CEMEX
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Imperial Oil
- Owens Corning
- Shell International
- Total
Market Segment by Products/Types
- Additives
- Mixtures
- Others
The worldwide market for Asphalt is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Asphalt in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Applications/End-Users
- Roadways
- Waterproofing
- Recreation
- Others
Market Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
