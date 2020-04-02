Automobile TPMS Market Stay on The top of this growing business Industry 2019-2024: Schrader (Sensata), Pacific Industrial, Continental, TRW (ZF), Lear, Visteon

2019-2024 Automobile TPMS Market Report with Depth Analysis

A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light.

Scope of the Report:

The main factors driving the demand for automotive TPMS are strict safety norms, increasing health and safety awareness among consumers, technology advancement and high disposable income. Agencies such as New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) are also encouraging manufacturers by awarding safety ratings to cars based on safety performance. Growth in automotive safety systems market such as TPMS is largely driven by strict legislation and norms related to safety. Safety systems such as TPMS is obligatory in developed countries, while legislation in developing countries are creating higher growth opportunities.

The Key Manufacturers of Automobile TPMS Market Covered In This Report:

Schrader (Sensata), Pacific Industrial, Continental, TRW (ZF), Lear, Visteon, Denso, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co, ACDelco, Sate Auto Electronic, Shanghai Baolong Automotive, Shenzhen Hangshen Electronic, Steelmate Co, Nanjing Top Sun Technology, Kysonix Inc, Foryou Corp, Shenzhen Autotech, Dongguan Nannar Electronic Technology

Market Segment by Type, covers

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automobile TPMS Market report also splits the market by region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The analysis report of Automobile TPMS Market offers the key driving factors that are useful to grow the business Globally. The Market report uses the advanced technological systems needs that are compatible with this market by each parameter are firmly mentioned during this report.

Although the overall automotive active safety systems market is growing significantly, challenges such as lack of standardization and high prices of TPMS is hindering the growth for TPMS market.Test conducted by one of the leading tire and rubber company have shown that almost 15% under-inflation tires can result an 8% drop in expected tire life and 2.5% decrease in fuel efficiency.

In terms of geography, the global tire pressure monitoring system market has been divided in to seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America is the largest market for TPMS followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for luxury vehicles in regions like Europe and Asia Pacific, mainly in developing economies such as China and India is driving the TPMS market. Factors such as adoption of safety regulations by government agencies along with an increase in vehicle sales and safety installations per vehicle, are fuelling the demand for automotive TPMS globally.

