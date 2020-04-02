Biodegradable Meal Trays Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018-2028

Global Biodegradable Meal Trays Market: Overview : In the past five year food delivery and catering services has witnessed a positive growth. With food delivery and catering services racing against time to provide quickest services. It has become essential for the biodegradable meal tray companies to take care of the factors like spillage, temperature, and deteriorated food quality like sogginess. Biodegradable meal trays are available in several partition for consumer convenience and better food serving. Biodegradable meal trays are made by bagasse (a waste by-product of sugarcane), bio-plastics and paper & paperboard.

The wide demand for biodegradable meal trays is driven by their sustainability, biodegradability, cost-effectiveness and versatility. Biodegradable meal trays are designed such that it can hold both hot and cold dishes, making it versatile to fit consumer’s specific needs. Biodegradable meal trays are widely used in restaurant take ways. The trays provide lot of dividers and makes it easy for the consumer to enjoy three to four meals together. Biodegradable meal trays prevent the spillage of the food. Biodegradable meal trays are leak proof.

As the consumer awareness for the use of biodegradable and eco-friendly products is increasing, it expected that the biodegradable meal tray market is likely to witness a positive growth during the forecast period. Biodegradable meal trays made from bagasse takes up less storage space than other disposable alternatives and holds heavier foods when compares to the trays made of paper and Styrofoam. Biodegradable meal trays are economical and sustainable as they require much less energy to produce which saves both energy and resources.

Global Biodegradable Meal Trays Market: Dynamics : Biodegradable meal trays are an economic and convenient choice for restaurants and cafes as the compartment in the trays keep the food separated and organized. This becomes convenient for the restaurant and take away services that offer snacks and appetizers that come with dips and sauces. Eco-kraft paper biodegradable meal trays are also available which are widely used by the food truck owners. These eco-kraft paper biodegradable meal trays are made from chlorine-free manufacturing process which uses less raw material and water. All the natural Kraft paperboard material is sourced from sustainably managed forests and contains at least 18% recycled wood fiber content.

These trays are not available with partitions and are used to serve foods like, french fries, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks or cold items such as veggies, fruits, pasta salad etc. The one-piece construction of biodegradable meal trays ensures sturdy and reliable use while the open top design allows users to effortlessly top their tray with assorted sauces, dips and condiments. These biodegradable meal trays are easily disposable when a function or an event has ended and is perfect for picnics.

Biodegradable meal trays manufacturers are focusing on consumer preference and offering trays that are microwave, freezer and oven safe. Despite the extensive usage of disposable containers, given how Indian meals have at least one curry based dish, the market is still widespread with manufacturing issues. Adding to this the recent ban on plastics across Indian states has restaurants to look for alternative, more ecofriendly solutions. The ban on plastic products is expected to fuel the market for biodegradable meal trays during the forecast period.

Global Biodegradable Meal Trays Market: Segmentation : The Global biodegradable market is segmented on the basis of number of compartments into: 2, 3, 4, 5; The Global biodegradable market is segmented on the basis of material: Kraft paper, Bagasse, Bio-plastic, Bamboo, Bulrush; The Global biodegradable market is segmented on the basis of application: Cold & Frozen Food, Prepared food and ready to eat food, Kosher meals, Others;

Global Biodegradable Meal Trays Market: Regional Outlook The biodegradable meal tray market is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounts for a lion’s share in the global biodegradable meal tray market followed by Europe. Due to the rise in the restaurant, cafes and food truck business the market for biodegradable meal trays is expected to grow at a steady rate. Consumer awareness for harmful effects of plastic meal trays has resulted in the increase in production and consumption of biodegradable meal trays in Europe.

Global Biodegradable Meal Trays Market: Key Players : AS Food Packaging, Cosmos Ecofriends, Suzhou Ecos Tableware Co. Ltd, Green Paper Products, Genpak, Be Green Packaging, Visfortec Pvt Ltd, Nature Packwell Pvt Ltd., Ecoware, Suyuan Bio-Products Co. Ltd, Bonito Eco Packaging Co. Ltd;

Regional analysis includes – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA);

