Calcium Tablets Market Future Prospects and Opportunity Assessment Upto 2026

Food security is necessary for human wellbeing and a dominant constituent of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) of the United Nations. The concern of the micro and macro-nutrient components of the diet and food safety occurs when all people, have economic, social, and physical access to adequate safe and nutritious food that fulfills food preferences for an active and healthy life and their dietary needs. Calcium is the most important mineral required to maintain bone health in the human body and is best known for its vital role in preventing osteoporosis. Calcium also helps to maintain and build a strong skeletal structure. Moreover, it plays an important role in cell-signaling pathways as a messenger throughout the body and is necessary for transmission of nerve signals, secretion of hormones, normal cell function, blood coagulation, muscle relaxation, and muscle contraction. Calcium deficiency indications may include transmission of nerve signals, secretion of hormones, normal cell function, blood coagulation, muscle relaxation, and muscle contraction any of these functions and visible in a number of ways.

The global calcium tablets market can be segmented based on type of calcium, dosage form, and distribution channel. In terms of type of calcium, the global calcium tablets market can be classified into calcium carbonate, calcium citrate, oyster shell calcium, calcium gluconate, calcium lactate, calcium phosphate, calcium citrate malate, and calcium orotate. Calcium carbonate and calcium citrate are the two major types of calcium. Calcium carbonate is the cheapest and therefore often a good first choice. Common calcium supplements may be labeled as calcium carbonate (40% elemental calcium), calcium gluconate (9% elemental calcium), calcium citrate (21% elemental calcium), and calcium lactate (13% elemental calcium). Based on dosage form, the global calcium tablets market can be categorized into effervescent tablets, chewable tablets, sublingual tablets, and enteric coated tablets. Effervescent calcium tablets have been gaining attention in the market. These tablets allow complete ionization and dissolution of calcium by dissolving in water, and significantly increase absorption in the digestive track. Moreover, the large size of effervescent calcium tablets have made these a more convenient form of calcium supplement. Chewable tablets are usually preferred for kids and adults due to large size. These are flavored tablets and good to taste. Sublingual tablets are kept below the tongue, and are quickly absorbed through this route. Enteric coated tablets are slow release tablets.

In terms of distribution channel, the global calcium tablets market can be divided into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others. The retail pharmacies segment is expected to gain calcium tablets market share during the forecast period. Calcium tablets are also available over-the-counter. These fall under nutrition tablets category and are easily available in retail pharmacies and do not require physician prescription.

Geographically, the global calcium tablets market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the largest calcium tablets market share during the forecast period owing to high awareness about health supplements. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest market for calcium tablets by 2026. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in government initiatives to spread awareness about calcium supplements and diseases caused due to its deficiency. Low price of calcium supplements is expected to boost the growth of the calcium tablets market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa from 2018 to 2026.

Key players in the global calcium tablets market are Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc. Lifezen Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Cipla Inc., among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

