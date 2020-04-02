Chip Scale Package LED Market – Industry Shares, Market Strategies And Key Players

The global chip scale package (CSP) LED market was valued at US$ 844.2 Mn in 2016 and is projected to register compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 13.90% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” The report suggests that rising use of chip scale package (CSP) LED across automotive, consumer electronics, and media & entertainment industries worldwide along with the rising trend of using technology such as augmented reality or virtual reality around the globe is likely to spur the demand for chip scale package (CSP) LED in the coming years.

As key players introduced chip scale package (CSP) LED in developed markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, these regions are likely to account for dominant share of the global chip scale package (CSP) LED market.

Many applications including backlight LED, flash LED, automotive lighting, and general lighting are using chip scale package (CSP) LED for higher efficacy and efficiency. CSP LEDs have smaller form factor that enhances the design flexibility in luminaires and also help in increasing the brightness. CSP LED is extensively used across multiple applications especially backlight and flash LEDs. CSP LED helps in making the displays slimmer, as they have a smaller size than the traditional LEDs.

Furthermore, CSP LEDs are also used prominently across flash applications used in smartphone cameras. Many smartphone manufacturers including Samsung have adopted CSP LEDs in their camera. Large number of players are innovating and launching novel CSP LEDs for flash light applications to be used in smartphones.

For instance, in September 2017, Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH announced the Ceramos C chip-scale package (CSP) LEDs made for applications related to flash lights. The novel CSP LEDs are compact in size and can be integrated easily into smartphones.

In terms of value, Asia Pacific was the leading contributor to the global chip scale package (CSP) LED market in 2017. The contribution is primarily due to the booming chip scale package (CSP) LED marketplace along with the presence of well-established players across the region, especially driven by countries such as China, Taiwan, Republic of Korea, and Japan.