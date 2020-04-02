Completion Equipment Market Industry Analysis By Growth, Size, Share, Competitive Overview, Opportunities, Key Players, And Region With Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Completion Equipment Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Completion Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Completion Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Completion Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

Weatherford

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Casings

Cementing Materials & Equipment

Perforating Guns

Gravel Packing

Wellheads

Segment by Application

Hydrofracking

Horizontal Drilling

Gravel Packing

Tight and Unconventional Reservoirs Installation

Table of Contents

1 Completion Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Completion Equipment

1.2 Completion Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Completion Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Casings

1.2.3 Cementing Materials & Equipment

1.2.4 Perforating Guns

1.2.5 Gravel Packing

1.2.6 Wellheads

1.3 Completion Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Completion Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hydrofracking

1.3.3 Horizontal Drilling

1.3.4 Gravel Packing

1.3.5 Tight and Unconventional Reservoirs Installation

1.4 Global Completion Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Completion Equipment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Completion Equipment Market Size

1.5.1 Global Completion Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Completion Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Completion Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Completion Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Completion Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Completion Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Completion Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Completion Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Completion Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Completion Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Completion Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Completion Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Completion Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Completion Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Completion Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Completion Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Completion Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Completion Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Completion Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Completion Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Completion Equipment Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Completion Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Completion Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Completion Equipment Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Completion Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Completion Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Completion Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Completion Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Completion Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Completion Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Completion Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Completion Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Completion Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Completion Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Completion Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Completion Equipment Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Completion Equipment Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Completion Equipment Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Completion Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Completion Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Completion Equipment Business

7.1 Schlumberger

7.1.1 Schlumberger Completion Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Completion Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Schlumberger Completion Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Halliburton

7.2.1 Halliburton Completion Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Completion Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Halliburton Completion Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Baker Hughes

7.3.1 Baker Hughes Completion Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Completion Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Baker Hughes Completion Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Weatherford

7.4.1 Weatherford Completion Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Completion Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Weatherford Completion Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Completion Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Completion Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Completion Equipment

8.4 Completion Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Completion Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Completion Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Completion Equipment Market Forecast

11.1 Global Completion Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Completion Equipment Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Completion Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Completion Equipment Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Completion Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Completion Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Completion Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Completion Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Completion Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Completion Equipment Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Completion Equipment Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Completion Equipment Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Completion Equipment Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Completion Equipment Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Completion Equipment Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Completion Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

