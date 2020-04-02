Copper Paste Market Comprehensive Analysis 2019 – Shoei Chemical, Liqui Moly, FUCHS Group, Ampletec, WEICON, Tatsuta, Wurth, Heraeus, Fenghua Advanced Technology, MOTOREX, NOF America, Hitachi Chemical, Material Concept and Sinocera

According to this study, over the next five years the Copper Paste market will register a 14.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 260 million by 2024, from US$ 120 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Copper Paste business.

COPPER PASTE is a high temperature anti-seize lubricant. A soft, copper-coloured paste, based on micronized copper powder and synergistic anti-oxidant, anti-corrosion and anti-wear additives suspended in premium grade stable oil. It is an effective anti-seize formulation, preventing metal-to-metal contact, seizing, galling, and fretting corrosion.

COPPER PASTE can also be used in power electronics and solar industry with excellent conductive property and low cost.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the copper paste industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, and the technical level is also in a leading position. But in foreign companies the manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with in China. So the manufacturing cost in developed countries is a disadvantage. As the production technology of copper paste manufacturers in China continues to improve, the share of Chinese manufactures will be increasing, and the competitiveness in the international market will also gradually increase.

The copper paste is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.83% from 98744 M USD in 2018 to reach 136.02 M USD by 2025 in global market. The Copper paste market is related concentrated market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 50% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from Japan.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Shoei Chemical, Liqui Moly, FUCHS Group, Ampletec, WEICON, Tatsuta, Wurth, Heraeus, Fenghua Advanced Technology, MOTOREX, NOF America, Hitachi Chemical, Material Concept and Sinocera.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Copper Paste market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Copper Paste value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Low Temperature Sintered

Medium Temperature Sintered

High Temperature Sintered

Segmentation by application:

Printed Electronics

PV Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Copper Paste consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Copper Paste market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Copper Paste manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Copper Paste with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Copper Paste submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

