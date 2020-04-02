Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market Report 2019 by Manufacturer Detail General Electric (GE), Philips, Siemens, TOSHIBA

“Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market.

Diagnostic ultrasound device is a special medical device used in ultrasonography for diagnostic purpose. Ultrasonography, commonly known as ultrasound, is a popular medical imaging technique used in diagnostics, and which uses high-frequency sound pulses and their echoes to specific body regions. Ultrasonic waves are specifically helpful in visualizing or imaging subcutaneous or internal body structures including muscles, tendons, vessels, joints or internal organs for any pathology or lesions.

As for the global diagnostic ultrasound devices industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The half market share in revenue is grasped by the top three manufacturers, General Electric, Philips and Siemens, which closes to 57.30 per cent totally. The United States giant GE, which has 24.42% market share in 2015, is the leader in the diagnostic ultrasound devices industry. The manufacturers following GE are Philips and Siemens, which respectively has 19.86% and 13.02% market share globally. The Mindray is the leader of China diagnostic ultrasound devices industry. It sells a total of 301.60 million dollar diagnostic ultrasound devices products in the year of 2015.

The worldwide market for Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 6410 million US$ in 2024, from 5550 million US$ in 2019.

General Electric (GE)

Philips

Siemens

TOSHIBA

Hitachi Medical

Mindray

Sonosite (FUJIFILM )

Esaote

Samsung Medison

Konica Minolta

SonoScape

LANDWIND MEDICAL

SIUI

CHISON

EDAN Instruments

2D

3Dand4D

Doppler

Radiology/Oncology

Cardiology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Mammography/Breast

Emergency Medicine

Vascular

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Chapter 1, to describe Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

