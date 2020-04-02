Discrete Power Device Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Discrete Power Device Market Analysis Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Discrete Power Device market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Discrete Power Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Discrete Power Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Vishay Intertechnology

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

ROHM Semiconductor

Nexperia

Microsemi

IXYS Corporation Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Transistor

Diodes

Thyristors Segment by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Communication

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Discrete Power Device Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Discrete Power Device

1.2 Discrete Power Device Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Discrete Power Device Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Transistor

1.2.3 Diodes

1.2.4 Thyristors

1.3 Discrete Power Device Segment by Application

1.3.1 Discrete Power Device Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Consumer

1.3.5 Communication

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Discrete Power Device Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Discrete Power Device Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Discrete Power Device Market Size

1.4.1 Global Discrete Power Device Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Discrete Power Device Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Discrete Power Device Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Discrete Power Device Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Discrete Power Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Discrete Power Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Discrete Power Device Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Discrete Power Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Discrete Power Device Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Discrete Power Device Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Discrete Power Device Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Discrete Power Device Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Discrete Power Device Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Discrete Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Discrete Power Device Production

3.4.1 North America Discrete Power Device Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Discrete Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Discrete Power Device Production

3.5.1 Europe Discrete Power Device Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Discrete Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Discrete Power Device Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Discrete Power Device Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Discrete Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Discrete Power Device Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Discrete Power Device Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Discrete Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Discrete Power Device Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Discrete Power Device Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Discrete Power Device Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Discrete Power Device Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Discrete Power Device Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Discrete Power Device Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Discrete Power Device Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Discrete Power Device Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Discrete Power Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Discrete Power Device Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Discrete Power Device Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Discrete Power Device Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Discrete Power Device Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Discrete Power Device Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Discrete Power Device Business

7.1 Infineon Technologies

7.1.1 Infineon Technologies Discrete Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Discrete Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Infineon Technologies Discrete Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ON Semiconductor

7.2.1 ON Semiconductor Discrete Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Discrete Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ON Semiconductor Discrete Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corp

7.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Discrete Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Discrete Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Discrete Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Toshiba

7.4.1 Toshiba Discrete Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Discrete Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Toshiba Discrete Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 STMicroelectronics

7.5.1 STMicroelectronics Discrete Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Discrete Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 STMicroelectronics Discrete Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Vishay Intertechnology

7.6.1 Vishay Intertechnology Discrete Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Discrete Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Vishay Intertechnology Discrete Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Fuji Electric

7.7.1 Fuji Electric Discrete Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Discrete Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Fuji Electric Discrete Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Renesas Electronics

7.8.1 Renesas Electronics Discrete Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Discrete Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Renesas Electronics Discrete Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ROHM Semiconductor

7.9.1 ROHM Semiconductor Discrete Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Discrete Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ROHM Semiconductor Discrete Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Nexperia

7.10.1 Nexperia Discrete Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Discrete Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Nexperia Discrete Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Microsemi

7.12 IXYS Corporation

8 Discrete Power Device Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Discrete Power Device Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Discrete Power Device

8.4 Discrete Power Device Industrial Chain Analysis

